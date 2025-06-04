Facing Hunger Foodbank will have drive-thru food distribution on Friday Published 11:43 am Wednesday, June 4, 2025

Facing Hunger Foodbank is making a difference in the lives of the communities they serve by hosting a drive-thru mobile food distribution in Ironton, at the Juvenile Center, 4676 Ohio 93, on Friday.

Members of Facing Hunger Foodbank and volunteers will distribute food beginning at 11 a.m and will continue until noonor until the product is gone.

Facing Hunger looks to serve over 150 households, on a first come, first served basis. 19% of Lawrence County’s population lives with food insecurity, including 24% of the county’s children.