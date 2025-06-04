Facing Hunger Foodbank will have drive-thru food distribution on Friday

Published 11:43 am Wednesday, June 4, 2025

By Staff Reports

Facing Hunger Foodbank is making a difference in the lives of the communities they serve by hosting a drive-thru mobile food distribution in Ironton, at the Juvenile Center, 4676 Ohio 93, on Friday.

Members of Facing Hunger Foodbank and volunteers will distribute food beginning at 11 a.m and will continue until noonor until the product is gone.

Facing Hunger looks to serve over 150 households, on a first come, first served basis.  19% of Lawrence County’s population lives with food insecurity, including 24% of the county’s children.

Email newsletter signup

You Might Like

Print Article

  • Polls

    How closely are you following the U.S. Senate race in Ohio?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Special Sections