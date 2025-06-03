Tradition marches on (GALLERY)

The El Hasa Shriners train moves over crosswalks on Center Street, recently repainted by nonprofit Third and Center, during the Ironton-Lawrence County Memorial Day Parade on May 26. (Hope Nelson | For The Ironton Tribune)
Characters ride on the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department float. (Hope Nelson| For The Ironton Tribune)
Andrew Medinger uses his restored vintage International Harvester Farmall tractor to pull the William C. Lambert Military Museum and Archive float in the 157th Ironton-Lawrence County Memorial Day Parade on May 26. (Jason Bryant | For The Ironton Tribune)
A vintage 1928 fire truck, the first from the Village of South Point, comes down Center Street. (Jason Bryant | For The Ironton Tribune)
“Santa Jay” dances his way through the 157th annual Ironton-Lawrence County Memorial Day Parade on Monday. (Heath Harrison | The Ironton Tribune)
The Ironton Fighting Tigers 2024 state championship football team walks in the Ironton-Lawrence County Memorial Day Parade on May 26. (Heath Harrison | The Ironton Tribune)
Londyn Haney, Ironton graduating senior and Yvonne DeKay School of Dance student, performs in the parade. (Heath Harrison | The Ironton Tribune)
Helen Saunders, 98, rides in the 157th annual Ironton-Lawrence County Memorial Day Parade for the first time on May 26. (Heath Harrison | The Ironton
Scout Troop 106, of Ironton, walks in Division 1 of the parade. (Jason Bryant | For The Ironton Tribune)