Proctorville woman killed in WV crash Published 12:59 pm Tuesday, June 3, 2025

Woman pronounced dead on scene; Three taken to hospital

WAYNE COUNTY — A Proctorville woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Sunday in West Virginia.

According to West Virginia State Police, Chelsea Nicole Aldridge, 29, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said Aldridge’s vehicle crossed the center line on State Route 47 at about 4 p.m., striking another vehicle.

The driver of that vehicle, along with three passengers, were transported to a hospital.

Police said the crash is still under investigation.