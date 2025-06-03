Proctorville woman killed in WV crash
Published 12:59 pm Tuesday, June 3, 2025
Woman pronounced dead on scene; Three taken to hospital
WAYNE COUNTY — A Proctorville woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Sunday in West Virginia.
According to West Virginia State Police, Chelsea Nicole Aldridge, 29, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said Aldridge’s vehicle crossed the center line on State Route 47 at about 4 p.m., striking another vehicle.
The driver of that vehicle, along with three passengers, were transported to a hospital.
Police said the crash is still under investigation.