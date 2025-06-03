Published 10:12 am Tuesday, June 3, 2025

Norma Brown-Hunt

Norma Katherine Roseann Brown-Hunt, 61, formerly of Ironton, died June 1, 2025.

She is survived by her husband, Steven Michael Hunt.

Funeral service will be noon Wednesday Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, 518 S. Sixth St., Ironton, with Father Wayne Morris officiating. Interment will follow at Woodland Cemetery in Ironton.

Visitation will be 11 a.m.–noon Wednesday until the time of the service at the funeral home.

