WNF recommends no swimming at Lake Vesuvius beach because of E. coli Published 4:16 pm Monday, June 2, 2025

PEDRO — On Monday, Wayne National Forest is recommending that people don’t swim or even come in contact with the water at Big Bend Beach at Lake Vesuvius until further notice due to elevated levels of E. coli bacteria.

The beach itself remains open for use.

WNF said that follow-up testing and investigation are in progress and advisory will be lifted when the water quality meets EPA safety standards.

Water quality testing on May 28 found a concentration of 712 MPN/100 mL, which exceeds the Environmental Protection Agency’s recommended limit of 235 MPN/100 mL for safe recreational swimming.

High E. coli levels can indicate the presence of fecal contamination and may increase the risk of gastrointestinal illness, skin and eye infections or respiratory issues if water is ingested or inhaled.

“We apologize for any inconvenience,” the WNF said on a Facebook post.

For questions or more information, contact the Ironton Ranger District office at 740-534-6500.