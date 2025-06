Published 4:12 pm Monday, June 2, 2025

Judith Seward

Judith Seward, 82, of Louisville, Kentucky, formerly of Ironton, died Thursday, May 29, 2025, at her residence.

A graveside service was Monday at Woodland Cemetery, 824 Lorain St., Ironton, Section 9 with Pastor Melvin Freeman officiating.

