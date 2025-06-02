Azure Standard announces $9.3M investment in county Published 1:05 pm Monday, June 2, 2025

Health food company: 150 jobs to be created

SOUTH POINT — Azure Standard, in collaboration with JobsOhio, Ohio Southeast Economic Development, Ohio Department of Development, and the Lawrence Economic Development Corporation, announced on Monday an investment of over $9.3 million to develop a new distribution and greenhouse facility in South Point, creating 150 new jobs.

“Food and agriculture is Ohio’s No. 1 industry, so Azure Standard’s expansion into Ohio to grow and deliver fresh, healthy foods is a perfect fit,” said Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine. “We look forward to welcoming Azure to Lawrence County as they grow their operations in the heart of it all.”

Azure Standard began as a family farm in Dufur, Oregon, transitioning to organic farming in 1973 and launching as a food distribution company in 1987. Today, Azure Standard, Inc. is a nationwide natural health food distributor for bulk and specialty health foods.

“Azure Standard’s decision to choose Ohio for its newest operations underscores the importance of having site inventory to make it easy for companies to choose Ohio and invest rapidly,” said JobsOhio President and CEO J.P. Nauseef. “The project attracts Azure from the West Coast and brings new jobs to South Point, where Azure will have an ideal location to produce and distribute its organic food products for its customers nationwide.”

The company plans to move into the Spec 13 building in South Point, replicating the headquaters location currently operating in Oregon.

“This move to Ohio represents more than a geographic expansion—it’s a commitment to serve our East Coast customers with greater speed, sustainability, and freshness,” said David Stelzer, founder and CEO of Azure Standard. “At Azure, we believe that food is foundational to health. That belief drives everything we do—from how we farm to how we distribute. This new location brings us closer to the people we serve and strengthens our ability to steward healthy living from the soil to the table.”

The company distributes organic, non-GMO, and natural foods nationwide, offering bulk grains, produce, dairy, pantry staples, and specialty health products under brands like Azure Farm, Azure Market (paper products), Azure Market Organics (bulk dry goods), and Azure Clean (cleaning products). The company operates greenhouses to produce fresh organic vegetables and tropical fruits year-round.

“This is a significant project for Lawrence County and our community,” said Bill Dingus, executive director of the Lawrence County Economic Development Corporation. “We’re thrilled that Azure has chosen to locate in South Point, this is an impressive, growing company with a nationwide customer base. We look forward to supporting Azure’s growth and success here in southern Ohio.”

At Spec 13, the company plans to add 20,000 square feet of cold storage and 2,000 square feet of office space, additionally building 14 greenhouses at the location for produce. The investment includes buildout for the 60,000 square foot building with refrigeration system, racking and conveyors.

“This is a powerful example of what happens when values-driven companies find the right communities to grow in,” said Stelzer. “We’re grateful to the state of Ohio and Lawrence County for the warm welcome, and we look forward to partnering in the shared vision of nourishing people and protecting the land.”

The new South Point facility will enable Azure Standard to reduce shipping times, cut fuel usage, and further its environmental commitment by sourcing and delivering more efficiently to customers throughout the Midwest and Eastern United States.

“This is another example of the incredible amount of job opportunities and investment that we have coming into Ohio right now,” said Lt. Gov. Jim Tressel. “This is a great win for Lawrence County. Not only does this investment reinforce our state’s top industry, it will also support local families and build a foundation for even more development in the area.”

This investment is supported by a Job Creation Tax Credit from the Ohio Tax Credit Authority and pending approvals. JobsOhio also supported the construction of Spec 13 with a JobsOhio Spec Development Grant through the Ohio Site Inventory Program for $880,000 in 2021.

“This project is a testament to the power of investing in site readiness,” said OhioSE President and CEO, Matt Abbott. “Spec buildings like Spec 13 give businesses like Azure Standard the confidence to choose Southeast Ohio for their growth, knowing they can hit the ground running. This is exactly what success looks like – when we invest in the right infrastructure, we attract job-creating businesses that strengthen our communities.”

