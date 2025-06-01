Tim Throckmorton: Remembering ‘a friend loveth at all times’ Published 12:00 am Sunday, June 1, 2025

The book of Proverbs tells us, “A friend loveth at all times.”

I’m not sure why I don’t delete them. They’re just still there.

It’s at least once a week as I’m perusing through the contacts on my iPhone I see them.

I’m referring to phone numbers of old friends who have already graduated to Heaven.

Maybe it’s a little weird and I know that I will never use them again, but there they are.

What occurs when I notice the numbers is the reminder of a cherished friendship and sometimes even a lesson or two learned and still remembered.

God has blessed our lives with the priceless gift of friendship.

Chuck Swindoll writes, “During his days as president, Thomas Jefferson and a group of companions were traveling across the country on horseback.

They came to a river that had left its banks because of a recent downpour.

The swollen river had washed the bridge away. Each rider was forced to ford the river on horseback, fighting for his life against the rapid currents.

The very real possibility of death threatened each rider, which caused a traveler who was not part of his or her group to step aside and watch.

After several had plunged in and made it to the other side, the stranger asked President Jefferson if he would ferry him across the river.

The president agreed without hesitation. The man climbed on, and shortly thereafter the two of them made it safely to the other side.

As the stranger slid off the back of the saddle onto dry ground, one in the group asked him, “Tell me, why did you select the president to ask this favor of?”

The man was shocked, admitting he had no idea it was the president who had helped him.

“All I know,” he said, “Is that on some of your faces was written the answer ‘No,’ and on some of them was the answer ‘yes.’ His was a ‘Yes’ face”

As a friend to a friend in need, I want to be remembered as having a Yes face!

Sometimes the number of an old friend causes me to hearken back to lessons I’ve learned and sound advice shared by them.

I remember years ago standing with a crowd of young couples preparing to walk nervously into an Ordination service.

One of the seasoned church leaders waxed eloquent sharing a bit of wisdom which he had gleaned from years in ministry and whether he was aware or not, that bit of advice has anchored itself to our minds.

His wise counsel was… “Watch what you bleed for.”

Boy, that little bit of wisdom kept me focused and gave clarity of thought when faced with tough days and big decisions.

That little nugget of wisdom kept me focused and gave clarity of thought as Terri and I pastored two great churches for the next 22 years.

King Solomon said, “As iron sharpens iron, so a friend sharpens a friend.”

An amazing story from Olympic history gives us a glimpse into the hearts of two incredible athletes’ brief but meaningful friendship.

Jesse Owens seemed sure to win the long jump at the 1936 games.

The year before he had jumped 26 feet, 8 1/4 inches , a record that would stand for 25 years. As he walked to the long-jump pit, however,

Owens saw a tall, blue eyed, blond German taking practice jumps in the 26-foot range. Owens felt nervous.

He was acutely aware of the Nazis’ desire to prove “Aryan superiority,” especially over blacks.

At this point, the tall German introduced himself as Luz Long. “You should be able to qualify with your eyes closed!” he said to Owens, referring to his two jumps.

For the next few moments, the black son of a sharecropper and the white model of Nazi manhood chatted.

Then Long made a suggestion.

Since the qualifying distance was only 23 feet, 5 1/2 inches, why not make a mark several inches before the takeoff board and jump from there, just to play it safe?

Owens did and qualified easily.

In the finals, Owens set an Olympic record and earned the second of four golds.

The first person to congratulate him was Luz Long, in full view of Adolf Hitler.

Owens never again saw Long, who was killed in World War II.

“You could melt down all the medals and cups I have,” Owens later wrote, “and they wouldn’t be a platting on the 24-carat friendship I felt for Luz Long.”

Friends are like good health, you don’t realize what a gift they are until you lose them.

The lasting influence of our kindness, sacrifice and friendships will long outlive each of us.

May the Lord help us to leave a winsome and honorable memory in the lives we touch.

I wonder, what will folks think of when my number comes up on their phone after I’m gone?

Tim Throckmorton is the president of Lifepointe Ministries.