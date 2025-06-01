Resilient Bobcats beat Trimble in district semifinals Published 9:06 am Sunday, June 1, 2025

By JIM WALKER

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

CHILLICOTHE — Looks like fans don’t have to worry about the Green Bobcats ever having a panic attack.

Email newsletter signup

Despite all the schedule and time changes due to the rain, the Bobcats have remained resilient through it all which includes a 4-1 win over the Trimble Tomcats in the Division 7 district semifinals on Saturday at Logan High School.

“We told them (Friday) right before we got on the bus the game’s been postponed. We play in 24 hours. Be at the school at 6 a.m.,” said Green head coach Dave Shoupe.

“They responded very well. When they got to the school this morning, we knew they were ready. I’m proud of how they responded to adversity and the very early start to the day.”

Green (17-5) played for the district championship on Sunday. The Bobcats last district title was in 2011 and they previously won the district in 2005 during Shoupe’s first tenure as the head coach.

The game was scoreless until the fourth inning when Green pushed a pair of runs across the plate.

Landon Kimbler reached on an error to start the inning and Knapp doubled him to third base. Quincy Merrill singled home Kimbler but Knapp was thrown out with Merrill going to second base.

Mason Neal then singled home Merrill with what proved to be the winning run.

The Bobcats added a run in the fifth inning when Gabe Blevins tripled and Kimbler hit a sacrifice fly.

The lead went to 4-0 in the sixth inning on a sacrifice fly by Blake Smith after Riddick Jenkins singled, Conner Blanton reached on an error and Kase McIntyre walked to load the bases.

“Everyone contributed to today’s win in some way, shape or form,” said Shoupe. “This was a total team effort from the top down. We are proud of them.”

The Tomcats (12-9) posed a major threat in the seventh inning when they scored their lone run.

With one out, Hunter Bycofski walked. After a strikeout, Bradley Cahoe singled and Kimbler came on in relief due to Knapp reaching his pitch count limit.

Bycofski scored when Owen Sikorski reached on an error and Chayse Henry walked to load the bases. But Kimbler got the next batter to ground out to third base and end the game.

Knapp stymied the Tomcats on five hits as he struck out 14 and walked three. The only run was unearned.

Eight different players had hits for Green as Smith was 1-2 with an RBI, Blevins 1-4 and a triple, Knapp 1-3 with a double, Merrill 1-3 and an RBI, Neal 1-3 and an RBI, Jenkins 1-3, Blanton 1-3 with an RBI and McIntyre 1-2.

Caleb Cahoe took the loss for Trimble. He gave up eight hits, one earned run with two strikeouts and two walks.

Trimble 000 000 1 = 1 5 3

Green 000 211 x = 4 8 3

Caleb Cahoe and Owen Sikorski. Jonathan Knapp and Gabe Blevins. W–Knapp (IP-6.2, H-5, R-1, ER-0, K-14, BB-3). Kimbler (IP-0.1, H-0, R-0, K-0. BB-1) L–Cahoe (IP-6.0, H-8, R-4, ER-1, K-2, BB-2). Hitting–Trimble: Bradley Cahoe 1-4, Owen Sikorski 2-4, Bennie Warren 1-4, Paul Sharp 1-3; Green: Blake Smith 1-2 RBI, Gabe Blevins 1-4 3B, Landon Kimbler RBI, Jonathan Knapp 1-3 2B, Quincy Merrill 1-3 RBI, Mason Neal 1-3 RBI, Riddick Jenkins 1-3, Conner Blanton 1-3 RBI, Kase McIntyre 1-2.