COLUMBUS, Ohio – Following the conclusion of the regional finals Sunday afternoon, the Ohio High School Athletic Association has announced the pairings and schedule for this week’s softball state tournament. Historic Firestone Stadium in Akron, which this year is celebrating its 100th anniversary, will host all 21 games of the state tournament Wednesday through Sunday.

Tickets are available at www.OHSAA.org/tickets.

The NFHS Network (video subscription) and the OHSAA Radio Network (free audio) will have live coverage of all 21 games.

Live broadcasts, live stats and more state tournament coverage is available at: https://www.ohsaa.org/Sports- Tournaments/Softball/2025- Softball/2025-Softball-State- Tournament-Coverage

2025 OHSAA Softball State Tournament Pairings

Home team listed first.

Wednesday, June 4

Division IV Semifinal #1 (10 a.m.): Springfield Kenton Ridge (30-0) vs. Lexington (24-3)

Division IV Semifinal #2 (12:30 p.m.): Cortland Lakeview (22-4) vs. Hillsboro (22-3)

Division VII Semifinal #1 (3 p.m.): Monroeville (26-3) vs. Sycamore Mohawk (24-5)

Division VII Semifinal #2 (5:30 p.m.): Covington (21-9) vs. Portsmouth Notre Dame (26-3)

Thursday, June 5

Division V Semifinal #1 (10 a.m.): Akron Manchester (N/A) vs. Baltimore Liberty Union (28-1)

Division V Semifinal #2 (12:30 p.m.): Oak Harbor (24-6) vs. Wheelersburg (26-0)

Division IV Championship (3 p.m.)

Division VII Championship (5:30 p.m.)

Friday, June 6

Division III Semifinal #1 (10 a.m.): Mount Orab Western Brown (25-3) vs. Dover (26-3)

Division III Semifinal #2 (12:30 p.m.): Holland Springfield (22-9) vs. Youngstown Boardman (25-4)

Division VI Semifinal #1 (3 p.m.): Dalton (22-10) vs. New Madison Tri-Village (28-0)

Division VI Semifinal #2 (5:30 p.m.): Sugarcreek Garaway (19-10) vs. Gibsonburg (19-7)

Division V Championship (8 p.m.)

Saturday, June 7

Division II Semifinal #1 (10 a.m.): Painesville Riverside (25-4) vs. Massillon Perry (14-15)

Division II Semifinal #2 (12:30 p.m.): Whitehouse Anthony Wayne (25-5) vs. Mount Vernon (N/A)

Division I Semifinal #1 (3 p.m.): Centerville (17-13) vs. Massillon Jackson (21-8)

Division I Semifinal #2 (5:30 p.m.): Lancaster (28-2) vs. Lebanon (N/A)

Division III Championship (8 p.m.)

Sunday, June 8

Division VI Championship (11 a.m.)

Division II Championship (1:30 p.m.)

Division I Championship (4 p.m.)