Concert series returns Tuesday night Published 12:00 am Sunday, June 1, 2025

Downtown Ironton will be filled with the sound of music as the Tuesday Summer Concert Series returns on, well, Tuesday night, with two popular local acts.

The 12th year of the series kicks off with Rob McNurlin who has had quite the spring with a renewed interest in his music following the release of the documentary about him, “From a Cowboy Boot Heel,” which has won several awards and has been shown around the country and will soon be on PBS.

Dwain Messer will perform on June 10.

Email newsletter signup

On June 17, the ever-popular City Heat will perform.

“They perform every year,” Ironton aLive executive director Sam Heighton said. “People are going to be excited to see them.”

And on June 24, Star 69 will perform.

All concerts start at 6:30 p.m. at the Ironton Farmers Market Square.

The schedule for July and August will be announced soon.

Booking is done by John Griffiths, the lead singer of City Heat and sound production is done by his company, Studimo Productions.

“He knows the area and who he can get,” Heighton said. “One reason we don’t book the whole season at the beginning is, sometimes, he will pick up someone at the last minute that we normally couldn’t have booked. It works out good. We get quite a variety of people who perform.”

The free two-hour outdoor concerts start at 6:30 p.m. Music fans are asked to bring a chair and the kids, since it’s a family event.

“It is a good family event,” Heighton said. “We have a lot of people that attend every show because it is a social event for a lot of people. We have a lot of kids show up. It’s just a good time.”

The concerts are produced by Studimo Productions and an Ironton aLive Project.