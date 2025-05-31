Marshall announces starting times for Georgia and all games Published 1:18 am Saturday, May 31, 2025

By GRANT TRAYLOR

Associate Athletic Director of Strategic Communications

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Marshall football head coach Tony Gibson now knows exactly when his opening game as the Herd’s leader will be – a 3:30 p.m. contest at Georgia on Aug. 30 from historic Sanford Stadium in Athens, Georgia.

Marshall’s game-time against one of the nation’s top programs was one of several announcements as part of the Sun Belt Conference’s initial schedule release in conjunction with ESPN on Thursday.

Gibson’s first two home game times were also announced – a pair of 6 p.m. contests against Missouri State (Sept. 6 – Wear Green) and Eastern Kentucky (Sept. 13 – Wear White) at Joan C. Edwards Stadium. Both of those contests will be streamed on ESPN+.

“The game-times announcement means we’re one step closer to getting the season underway and it only makes us hungrier to get on the field,” Marshall head coach Tony Gibson said. “Starting at Georgia on national TV is a great opportunity for our program, and I can’t wait to run our team out of the tunnel on Sept. 6 with our fans in the stands at The Joan.”

The Sun Belt also announced that Marshall’s Oct. 30 contest at Coastal Carolina – a Thursday night prime-time game within the league schedule – is going to be a 7:30 p.m. kickoff and will appear on ESPN or ESPN2.

All other games in the Sun Belt Conference’s television package, including the Oct. 18 Homecoming matchup with Texas State, are subject to the 12-day window, per the contract with ESPN.

Marshall also learned of the game-time of its Sept. 20 contest at Middle Tennessee, which was released as a 7 p.m. contest at Johnny “Red” Floyd Stadium in Murfreesboro, Tenn.

That game, which was part of Conference USA’s announcement on Thursday, rounds out the game-times for Marshall’s 2025 non-conference schedule, meaning fans can make plans now to see the Herd in the first month of the season.

The game-times were part of a slew of announcements coming from ESPN and the Sun Belt Conference on Thursday.

In addition to game-times for Weeks 1-3 and mid-week games, the league and ESPN also announced that the 2025 Sun Belt Championship Game would move to a prime-time slot on Fri., Dec. 5 at 7 p.m. on ESPN.

Marshall is the defending Sun Belt Conference Champion and is coming off a 10-3 season in which the team ended the year on a seven-game winning streak – one of the nation’s longest as it heads into the 2025 season under Gibson.

Season tickets for the 2025 season are now on sale with Marshall already exceeding its 2024 season ticket totals.

Fans who have yet to secure 2025 season tickets can do so by clicking HERE. There are many different packages for fans to choose from, including the new ThunderTrust End Zone Deck, which provides the game’s most unique gameday experience with suite and sideline access.

Purchasing 2025 season tickets now allows fans to enjoy many benefits, including guaranteed seating for all home games, 0% interest payment plans, priority access for away and postseason game ticket purchases and exclusive ticket resale options through SeatGeek.

Mini-plans for the 2025 season will be available in early July, and single-game tickets will go on sale in early August as well. Stay logged on to Marshall social media platforms and Herdzone.com for updates.

2025 Marshall Football Schedule

Aug. 30 at Georgia, 3:30 p.m., ESPN

Sept. 6 Missouri State, 6 p.m., ESPN+ (Wear GREEN)

Sept. 13 Eastern Kentucky, 6 p.m., ESPN+ (Wear WHITE)

Sept. 20 at Middle Tennessee, 7 p.m., ESPN Family#

Sept. 27 at Louisiana, TBD**

Oct. 11 Old Dominion, TBD**

Oct. 18 Texas State, TBD**%

Oct. 30 at Coastal Carolina, 7:30 p.m., ESPN/ESPN2

Nov. 8 James Madison, TBD**

Nov. 15 at Georgia State, TBD**

Nov. 22 at App State, TBD**

Nov. 29 Georgia Southern, TBD

Dec. 5 SBC Championship, 7 p.m., ESPN (location TBD)

# = subject to C-USA 12-day window; TV TBD

** = Sun Belt Conference game

% = Homecoming