Published 11:17 am Friday, May 30, 2025

Stephen Green Jr.

Stephen L. Green, Jr., 20, of Burlington, died Sunday, May 25, 2025.

Funeral service will be noon Monday at Wallace Family Funeral Home, South Point, with Pastor LeRoy Blevins officiating.

Visitation will be 11 a.m.–noon Monday at the funeral home.

Wallace Family Funeral Home, South Point, is honored to assist the family with arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Wallace Family Funeral Home to help the family with expenses.

Condolences or contributions may be made at www.wallaceffh.com.