Published 1:28 pm Friday, May 30, 2025

Margaret Perkins

Jan. 7, 1943–May 29, 2025

Margaret Ann Perkins, 82, of Ironton, passed away Thursday, May 29, 2025, at her residence, surrounded by her loved ones.

She was born Jan. 7, 1943, a daughter to the late James and Mercy (Reynolds) Keaton.

Margaret is survived by her husband, David Ray Perkins, whom she married May 29, 1968.

Margaret went to Kentucky Schools and was a member of Elm Street Church in Ironton.

She was a home maker and enjoyed spending time with her family.

She was preceded in death by a son, William Keaton, two brothers, John Rudman and Dwaine Keaton; and a sister, Leala Davis.

In addition to her husband, David, she is survived by two daughters, Kimberly Hollback, of Homosassa, Florida and Lisa Perkins of Ironton; four sisters, Barbara Suttles, Ruby Kerns, Carol Swint, and Brenda Thomas; as well as five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

There will be no services at this time due to the families wishes.

Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, is honored to be assisting the Perkins family.

To make online condolences, please visit our website at www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.