Published 12:01 pm Friday, May 30, 2025

George Childress Jr.

George Childress Jr., 81 of South Point, died Saturday, May 24, 2025, at St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington, West Virginia.

He is survived by his wife, Terry Childress.

Private services will be held at Wallace Family Funeral Home, South Point, with Pastor Tom Ross officiating. Burial will follow at Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point.