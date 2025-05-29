Second Trade Day planned for August (WITH GALLERY) Published 12:00 am Thursday, May 29, 2025

First event draws more than 1,000 to fairgrounds

ROME TOWNSHIP — The inaugural Lawrence County Trade Days was such a success, a second event is being planned for August, organizers said.

More than 1,000 people turned out on May 17 for the event and organizers, which took place at the Lawrence County Fairgrounds in Rome Township.

“It exceeded my expectations,” Montana Runnels, who coordinated the event, said.

She said the day featured more than 70 vendors, selling everything from livestock to food to yard sale items.

“There was something for everyone,” she said.

In addition, the event featured a petting zoo, a live wood carver and food trucks.

Runnels organized Trade Day in order to raise funds for turkey pens for the upcoming Lawrence County Fair.

The 4-H turkey show is a new competition that has been added for this year.

She said the success of the event paid for the equipment.

“We met our goal,” she said.

Runnels said she is thankful for the community support, especially from Randy’s Potties, ServPro, Drew Schmidt and Danny Spears.

She said vendors have shown interest in repeating the event and a second Lawrence County Trade Day will take place from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 30 at the fairgrounds, located at 7757 County Road 107 in Rome Township.

She said the cost to set up for August is $25 and those interested can contact her at 740-547-9402 by May 1.

Proceeds from that event will go toward further upgrades at the fairgrounds for 4-H programs.

This year’s Lawrence County Fair is set for July 7-12.