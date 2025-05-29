Lady Vikings advance to Div. 7 regional finals Published 2:07 am Thursday, May 29, 2025

By Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

GROVEPORT — Top or bottom, the Symmes Valley Lady Vikings seem to put it together.

All season the Lady Vikings have relied on a productive batting order that produces from the leadoff spot to the ninth hole, but not always at the same time.

It was the bottom half of the order that was doing the damage on Wednesday as the Lady Vikings beat the Newark Catholic Green Wave 4-1 in the Division 7 regional semifinal.

“We couldn’t get much generated at the top of the order, but the bottom came through,” said Lady Vikings’ coach Jeff “Odie” Estep. “That’s what we’ve been doing all year. That’s why we have so many wins.”

Newark Catholic (10-15) got a run in the top of the first inning on singles by Joanna Bailey, Veronica Bailey and Emma Lohri.

The Lady Vikings (27-2) took the lead for good with two runs in the second inning.

Alyssa Waugh led off with a single, stole second base and came home on Autumn Justice’s base hit. Justice moved up on a wild pitch and Kaycee Thompson reached on an error as Justice scored.

“It’s been back and forth, up and down all year long. We have hitters one through nine that are capable of hitting,” said Estep.

Symmes Valley made it 3-1 in the fourth inning when Waugh singled, stole second and Justice had an RBI single

Another run scored in the fifth inning to give Symmes Valley a bigger cushion.

Brenna Tibbs got a bunt single, stole second, Emma Ridenour had a sacrifice bunt and Marley Ferguson doubled for the RBI.

Newark Catholic began a threat in the seventh that was quickly snuffed out.

Jahni Whitley doubled to lead off the seventh inning. Aly Rothweiler walked but Brooklyn Kurtz hit a hard line to first baseman Natalie Simpson who made the catch and touched first base for a double play.

Joanna Bailey then hit a soft ground ball to Simpson who recorded the final out and ended the game.

Tibbs got the complete game win as she gave up six hits, one earned run with five strikeouts and four walks.

“Well, it wasn’t just my pitching. They did have six hits. I think my defense really helped me out and I rely on them a lot,” said Tibbs.

“It feels great (to be in the regional finals). We haven’t been there in a long, long time and I think this is the group that’s going to get it done.”

Ferguson was 2-3 with two doubles and an RBI. Justice was 2-3 with two RBI, Waugh went 2-3 with an RBI, and Tibbs was 1-3.

Veronica Bailey went the distance for NewCath and gave up seven hits, three earned runs with eight strikeouts and one walk.

Veronica Bailey was 2-3, Joanna Bailey 2-4, Whitley 1-3 with a double, Lohri 1-3 and Kurtz 1-4.

New. Catholic 100 000 0 = 1 6 2

Sym. Valley 020 110 x = 4 7 1

Veronica Bailey and Brooklyn Kurtz. Brenna Tibbs and Kaycee Thompson. W–Tibbs (IP-7.0, H-6, R-1, ER-1, K-5, BB-4). L–Bailey (IP-6.0, H-7, R-4, ER-3, K-8, BB-1). Hitting–Newark Catholic: Brooklyn Kurtz 1-4, Joanna Bailey 2-4, Veronica Bailey 2-3, Jahni Whitley 1-3 2B, Emma Lohri 1-3; Symmes Valley: Marley Ferguson 2-3 RBI 2-2B, Alyssa Waugh 2-3 RBI, Autumn Justice 2-3 2-RBI, Brenna Tibbs 1-3.