Jamie Herrmann: Flipping the script on aging Published 12:00 am Thursday, May 29, 2025

Every May, the Area Agency on Aging District 7 (AAA7) joins the nation in the observance of Older Americans Month, a time to recognize older Americans’ contributions, highlight aging trends, and reaffirm commitments to serving older adults in our communities.

The 2025 theme for Older Americans Month is “Flip the Script on Aging,” which focuses on transforming how society perceives, talks about, and approaches aging. Older Americans enrich our communities with their strength, wisdom, and diverse life experiences.

In recognition of Older Americans Month, the AAA7 has met this month with County Commissioners in all ten of the counties in our service area. Each county signed a proclamation declaring May 2025 Older Americans Month and encouraged residents to join them in recognizing the value they bring to each of our communities.

Unfortunately, our time for celebration is over-shadowed by the concerns regarding potential federal policy changes and funding cuts that would impact services for our older adults. Currently, there is a draft Health and Human Services (HHS) budget that, if approved, would result in the drastic reduction or elimination of some Older Americans Act (OAA) programs that are provided through our Agency and local providers. Programs such as wellness classes, nutrition services, etc. It also poses a threat to our Ombudsman Program responsible for advocating and protecting the rights of older adults in long-term care settings.

The U.S. House of Representatives recently passed a reconciliation bill that institutes significant cuts to Medicaid and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). It is now up to the Senate to protect these vital services and supports for older Ohioans. Medicaid is the largest payer of long-term services and supports and the largest provider of home and community-based services (HCBS). Cutting Medicaid HCBS will ultimately lead to more older adults going into nursing homes, which are the more expensive option for long-term care.

SNAP is a vital support for older adults across the state as a nutritious diet plays a significant role in promoting health, healing and well-being. According to the Congressional Budget Office, the proposed changes and cuts to SNAP could force millions of people off the program, including many older adults who rely on the program to eat.

To be proactive, we have created a template that you can use to help craft a message that can be sent along to our federal legislators. Together, we can let our elected officials know that we value these programs and want to make sure they continue providing valuable services and supports for many years to come.

For the template letter that includes more information and details, in addition to contact information for Ohio Senators Bernie Moreno and Jon Husted, and Congressman David Taylor, visit our website at www.aaa7.org under the “Happening Now” section.

To find out more about AAA7 and all the programs we offer to help support individuals needing long-term care services and supports in their home and community, contact us at 1-800-582-7277 or email info@aaa7.org.

Jamie Herrmann is the executive director of Area Agency on Aging District 7.