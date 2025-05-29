Council to fill Arthur seat Published 12:00 am Thursday, May 29, 2025

Mayor: Village has received multiple applications for South Point council

SOUTH POINT — The South Point Village Council is scheduled to fill an open seat on the body at their next meeting.

Mayor Jeff Gaskin said an agreement was made at the council’s May meeting to wait until the June meeting to appoint an individual to the seat left vacant by the death of council member Marlene Arthur.

Email newsletter signup

Arthur, who had served three decades on council, died April 29 at age 87.

Gaskin said the council will appoint a replacement to the seat, but, if that is not done, the duty falls to the mayor.

Gaskin said the village has received multiple applications for the seat and he expects the council to name someone to the seat.

In other news, Gaskin said representatives of the village made a trip on Friday to pick up the newest truck for the South Point Fire Department and bring it to Lawrence County in time for Monday’s Ironton-Lawrence County Memorial Day Parade.

He said the truck is about “95 percent finished” and, after the parade, they will return it for completion.

The $987,000 vehicle is a 2025 Sutphen truck and will be paid off over 15 years, Gaskin said.

He said the purchase was made after voters approved a fire levy increase in November 2024.

Gaskin said the newest truck was set to appear in the parade with the village’s oldest truck, a 1928 model, which was returned to South Point a few years ago and restored for use as a show truck. That truck is making its third appearance in the parade this year, he said.

Gaskin noted that the antique truck will be 100 years old in three years.

The next meeting of South Point Village Council is set for 7 p.m., Tuesday, June 3.