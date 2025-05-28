Rio Grande seeks local musicians for Symphonic Concert Band Published 12:00 am Wednesday, May 28, 2025

RIO GRANDE — The University of Rio Grande and Rio Grande Community College is calling all woodwind, brass, and percussion players from local high schools and the wider community to lend their talents to its Symphonic Concert Band this fall.

Under the direction of John Eckstine, director of bands at the University of Rio Grande, rehearsals will commence on Thursday, Aug. 28, and continue weekly from 7:30–9 p.m. in the band room of the John W. Berry Fine and Performing Arts Building on the Rio Grande campus.

Designed to bring together experienced musicians and eager learners, the Symphonic Concert Band offers a unique opportunity for high school students seeking ensemble experience and adult community members looking to reconnect with their instruments.

Participants will explore a varied repertoire spanning classical transcriptions, contemporary wind band literature, and seasonal favorites, culminating in public performances on campus and throughout the region.

“Community engagement and musical excellence are at the heart of our program,” said Eckstine. “Whether you’re preparing for collegiate-level performance or returning to music after years away, our ensemble welcomes you. Together, we’ll cultivate musicianship, teamwork, and a shared passion for concert band repertoire.”

Interested musicians should contact Eckstine via email at jeckstine@rio.edu or by phone at 443-826-0464 to reserve a place in the ensemble.

Registration is open now, and all woodwind, brass, and percussion performers are encouraged to join.

what promises to be a vibrant and rewarding season of music-making.