Larry Besco

Larry Franklin Besco, 83, of Pedro, died Saturday, May 17, 2025 at River Run Healthcare in Portsmouth.

Graveside services will be 1 p.m. Thursday in Lawrence Furnace Cemetery with Pastor Tim Maddy. Burial will follow.

