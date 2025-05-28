Published 1:50 pm Wednesday, May 28, 2025

June and Paul Jenkins

June LaVonne (Kuehne) Jenkins, 88, passed away on Saturday, May 24, 2025.

She was reunited in Heaven with the love of her life, Paul Vernon Jenkins, who passed away on Dec. 9, 2020 at the age of 84.

Paul and June were married for 63 years and built a beautiful life together.

Paul was the son of the late Emmett and Elsie (Reynolds) Jenkins and June was one of twin daughters born to the late William and Lula (Wilburn) Kuehne.

June lost her mother at a very young age and was raised by a loving stepmother, the late Imogene Kuehne, whom she thought the world of.

Both Paul and June were preceded in death by their siblings.

Paul and June had two children together, the late Stephen Jenkins and the late Nancy Sparks; and one daughter-in-law, the late Sharon Jenkins.

They are survived by four granddaughters, Sherri (James) Bishop, Shelli Pennington, Ashley Sparks and Arden Polanco; and seven great-grandchildren, Chanston, Creighton, Madelyn, Trenton, Drake, Melody and Brentley.

Paul was retired from CSX Railroad and June was retired from the Lawrence County Coroner’s Office.

They enjoyed riding the motorcycle, especially on Sunday afternoons and when they weren’t doing that, they spent time together working in the garden on the family farm.

When they weren’t together, you could always find Paul working on a piece of farm equipment and June could be found crocheting. She was always making something for somebody.

When they rode together in Paul’s pickup truck, June would always sit in the middle of the seat so she was closer to Paul.

They were a perfect example to their family by the way they loved and cared for each other.

Where one was, you were sure to find the other. As time marched on and they became older, Paul enjoyed time in his recliner and June was always looking for someone to challenge her at Chinese Checkers. She really enjoyed the times when the board was full with all six players!

Paul and June will be missed by their grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and by all who knew them. To know them was to love them.

While our hearts are heavy, it is comforting to know that Paul and June are together again in Heaven, a place June has longed to be in since she lost Paul and both her children.

We know from 2 Corinthians 5:8 that “to be absent from the body is to be present with the Lord” and we take comfort knowing that Paul and June are with the Lord, together.

There will be no service at this time.

A private family service will be held at a later date.

The family appreciates your thoughts/ prayers during this difficult time.

And as June would always say, “Case closed.”

Hall Funeral Home and Crematory Proctorville, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.