EDITORIAL: A community comes together Published 12:00 am Wednesday, May 28, 2025

With the passage of Scout Troop 106 through downtown Ironton, picking up trash left behind, as they do each year, the annual Ironton-Lawrence County Memorial Day Parade has come to a close.

In addition to the Scouts, city workers and volunteers were also out doing clean-up duty as well.

These are but a few examples of how the community comes together each year to make this event happen and help with aspects before, during and after.

Whether it is crews putting flags up at Woodland Cemetery for the annual veterans service or businesses and individuals decorating along the parade route, every contribution helps.

And not least are those on the parade committee, who begin organizing and booking participants and floats for the parade, as well as planning its surrounding events, such as fireworks and Navy Night, months in advance.

We thank all who put forth this effort each year to not just honor veterans and those who sacrificed, but to ensure that the city’s claim of the longest-running Memorial Day event of its kind continues.