Published 11:04 am Tuesday, May 27, 2025

Sally Lynd

Sally Jo Lynd, 70, of Ironton, died Friday, May 23, 2025, at King’s Daughters Medical Center in Ashland, Kentucky, surrounded by her family.

She is survived by her husband, William “Bill” Lynd, of Ironton.

Honoring her wishes, there will be no visitation or graveside services.

A memorial service will be planned at a later date.

Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, is honored to be assisting the family in their time of need.