Redmen, Blue Angels win titles at record-setting OVC track meet

By Jim Walker

PEDRO — It has been said that records are made to be broken, and the Ohio Valley Conference track meet was exhibit number one.

Four boys’ and one girl’s records were broken as the Rock Hill Redmen won the boys’ meet and the Gallipolis Blue Angels claimed the girls’ meet championship.

South Point Pointers’ Derrick Taylor didn’t just break the discus and shot put records, he shattered them.

Taylor threw the shot put 64-feet, 2-inches to erase the mark of 58-6 set by Tyler Branch of Coal Grove in 2007.

Taylor sent the discus into orbit with a toss of 182-feet, 6-inches which snapped the mark of 170-feet set by Chris Smith of South Point in 2006.

In the pole vault, Chesapeake Panthers’ Corey Davis cleared 15-feet, 3-inches which was more than a foot past the record. Dan Webb of Fairland had the record of 14-1 set in 1989.

The Panthers’ Cameron Burgess ran a 38.04 time in the 300-meter hurdles to snap the previous mark of 38.8 set by Fairland’s Willie Mills in 1983.

Burgess just missed the 110-meter record. He ran a 14.9 time, just 5-tenths of a second off the mark of 14.5 set by Craig Burd in 1985.

South Point Lady Pointers’ Emma Layne broke the 100-meter dash record with a time of 11.86 seconds. The old mark was 12.2 set by South Point’s Sheila Spots in 1997.

Rock Hill won the boys’ meet with 152 points followed by Gallipolis with 112.5 points. Chesapeake was third at 101, Portsmouth 68.5, South Point 55, Ironton 51.5 and Coal Grove and Fairland had 51 each.

Gallipolis had 147.5 points to win the girls’ meet with South Point second at 125 points. Coal Grove was next with 96, Fairland 86, Chesapeake 83, Ironton 55, Rock Hill 44 and Portsmouth 26.5 points.

Ohio Valley Conference

2025 Track & Field Meet

Boys Team Scores

1. Rock Hill 152, 2. Gallipolis Gallia Academy 112.5, 3. Chesapeake 101, 4. Portsmouth 68, 5. South Point 55, 6. Ironton 51.5, 7. Coal Grove, Fairland 51.

Field Events

High Jump: 1. Cade Mock (Ga) 5-6; 2. Kam Hall (CG) 5-4, 3. Aaden Nester-Howard (Ch)5-4.

Long Jump: 1. Izaak Cox (RH) 21-9.25, 2. Rylan Barker (RH) 21-4.25, 3. Max Canaday (Ga) 19-10, 4. Kingston Littlefield (Po) 19-9, 5. Aaden Nester-Howard (Ch) 19-7, 6. Fernando Poxes (Po) 19-6, 7. Joshua Hunt (Fa) 18-11.75, 8. Landon Kerns (Ch) 18-7.

Pole Vault: 1. Corey Davis (Ch) 15-3#, 2. Conner Black (Fa) 12-6, 3. Sam Rusk (RH) 12-0, 4. Enoch Patterson (Ga) 12-0, 5. Drew Platz (Ch) 12-0, 6. Logan Roberts (CG) 10-6, 7. Ben Brown (Ga), Matt Sly (Ir) 10-6.

Discus: 1. Derrick Taylor (AP) 182-6#, 2. Cory Mock (Ga) 15-9-8, 3. Morgan Gleichauf (Ir) 136-1, 3. Mason Wheeler (Ir) 131-8, 5. Andy Chapman (Ch) 130-7, 6. Daniel Medinger (RH)126-8, 7. Bryelin Staley (SP) 121-8, 8. Hayden Kingrey (CG) 120-5.

Shot Put: 1. Derrick Taylor (SP) 64-2.5#, 2. Cory Mock (Ga) 48-0, 3. Mason Wheeler (Ir) 44-3, 4. Tanner King (Ga) 43-2, 5. Josh Short (CG) 42-1.75, 6. Bryelin Staley (SP) 41-8.25, 7. Eli Smith (RH) 41-1.5, 8. Attikus Klaiber (CG) 39-6.

Running Events

100M: 1. Wade Hankins (RH) 10.9, 2. Kamren Miller (SP) 11.02, 3. Cameron Burgess (Ch) 11.07, 4. Kaden Murphy (CG) 11.09, 5. Chase Heiland (Po) 11.19, 6. Lukas Bradley (Po) 11.25, 7. Braydn Simmons (Ga) 11.35, 8. Max Canaday (Ga) 11.54.

200M: 1. Chase Heiland (Po) 22.51, 2. Wade Hankins (RH) 22.57, 3. Braydn Simmons (Ga) 22.8, 4. Izaak Cox (RH) 23.13, 5. Kaden Murphy (CG) 23.19, 6. Lukas Bradley (Po) 23.2, 7. Jack Hayden (Fa) 23.36, 8. Cameron Burgess (Ch) 23.66.

400M: 1. Conner Black (Fa) 52.38, 2. Skylar Francies (Ga) 52.46, 3. Drew Plantz (Ch) 52.28, 4. Tyson Hersman (Ga) 54.13; 5. Lyndon Jackson (SP) 54.22, 6. Dawson Lewis (RH) 54.34, 7. Kelan Davidson (RH) 55.80, 8. Jackson Milam (Fa) 56.99.

800M: 1. Reid Click (Po) 1:57.96, 2. Seth Hamm (CG) 1:58.61, 3. Dakotah Sanders (H) 1:59.45, 4. Logan McFann (SP) 2:11.83, 5. Wyatt Knipp (RH) 2:12.56, 6. Austin Rykowski (Ga) 2:13.45, 7. Garrett Graley (Ch)2:14.22, 8. Dalton Griffing (Fa) 2:14.84.

1600M: 1. Nixon Snavely (RH) 4:22.11, 2. Lane Shaffer (Ga) 4:41.26, 3. Garrett Graley (Ch) 4:49.24, 4. Ben Simpson (RH) 4:54.83, 5. Logan Duvendeck (Ir) 4:56.27, 6. Riley Kuhn (Ga) 5:05.68, 7. Isaiah Robinson (Ch) 5:15. 22, 8. Ashton Lawson (Ir) 5:16.50.

3200M: 1. Nixon Snavely (RH) 9:37.43, 2. Lane Shaffer (Ga) 10:22.34, 3. Ryan Riddell (RH) 10:35.05, 4. Logan Duvendeck (Ir)10:45.90, 5. Garrett Graley (Ch) 10:46.26, 6. Waylon Michael (Ch) 10:48.09, 7. Nick Barnes (Ga) 11:07.48, 8. Mitchell Dunlap (Fa) 12:08.01

110M Hurdles: 1. Cameron Burgess (Ch) 14.90, 2. Brady Murrell (RH) 16.57, 3. Jacob Harris (Ch) 16.6; 4. Aaron Workman (RH) 17.15, 5. Kylan Blake (Fa) 57.81, 6. Anthony Forest (Ir) 18.24; 7. Ryan Cobb (Fa) 18.58, 8. Jamarkus Parker (Po) 18.60.

300M Hurdles: Cameron Burgess (Ch) 38.04#, 2. Jamarkus Parker (Po) 43.37, 3. Jacob Harris (Ch) 43.74, 4. Aaron Workman (RH) 44.89, 5. Cash Lyons (RH) 45.27, 6. Kylan Blake (Fa) 46.81; 7. Kam Hall (CG) 47.54, 8. Ryan Cobb (Fa) 48.24.

Relays

4x100M: 1. Portsmouth 43.76, 2. Rock Hill 44.39, 3. South Point 45.10, 4. Ironton 45.77, 5. Coal Grove 45.78, 6. Fairland 46.30, 7. Chesapeake 47.31; 7. Gallia Academy 48.21.

4x200M: Portsmouth 1:31. 23, 2. Rock Hill 1:32. 73, 3. Gallia Academy 1:33.79, 4. Ironton 1:34.07, 5. South Point 1:36. 6. Fairland 1:35.38; 7. Chesapeake 1:36.95, 8. Coal Grove 1:40.53.

4x400M: 1. Ironton 3:38.01, 2. Gallia Academy 3:39.87, 3. Rock Hill 3:39.96, 4. Coal Grove 3:40.06, 5. Fairland 3:43.57, 6. South Point 3:47.70, 7. Chesapeake 3:47.86; 8. Portsmouth 3:58.84.

4x800M—1. Rock Hill 8:43.44, 2. Gallia Academy 8:59.40, 3. Fairland 9:15.50, 4. Coal Grove 9:25.28, 5. Chesapeake 10:07.07.

Ohio Valley Conference

2025 Track & Field Meet

Girls Team Scores

1. Gallipolis Gallia Academy 147.5, 2. South Point 125, 3. Coal Grove 96, 4. Fairland 86, 5. Chesapeake 83, 6. Ironton 55, 7. Rock Hill 44, 8. Portsmouth 26.5

Field Events

High Jump: 1. Brynna Kellogg (RH) 4-10, 2. Sophia Sola (Ga) 4-8, 3. Tilly Collins (Ch) 4-8, 4. Aubrey Wentz (Ch) 4-6, 5. Salem Allen (Po), Kaitlin Hall (CG) 4-6, 7. Abigail Clark (Ga) 4-6, 8. Chloe Mayo (Fa) 4-6.

Long Jump: 1. Akeira Woods (Po) 16-0.5, 2. Molly Dunlap (Fa) 15-7, 3. Sophia Sola (Ga) 15-2, 4. Tilly Collins (Ch) 15-0, 5. Karen Garrison (CG) 14-6, 6. Kirsten Dome (CG) 14-6, 7. Brynna Kellogg (RH) 14-2, 8. Lily Helmstetler (Ch) 13-11.5./

Pole Vault: 1. Violet (Gilcher (Ch) 9-0, 2. Allie Stallard (CG), McKenzie Williams (SP) 8-6, 4. Bindi Staley (SP) 8-6, 5. Addison Best (CG), Jenna Henry (Ga) 7-6, 7. Ariana Rice (Ga) 7-6, 8. Ava Roach (Ir) 6-0.

Discus: 1. Savannah Perego (SP) 127-3, 2. Lydia Meadows (CG) 114-11, 3. Madison Hanshaw (RH) 94-0, 4. Avery Byers (Fa) 93-11, 5. Arabella Henderson (Ir) 85-1.5, 6. Blayr Knipp (RH) 84-5.5, 7. Natalya Finney (Ga) 73-1, 8. Arianna Hoffman (SP) 68-6.

Shot Put: 1. Savannah Perego (SP) 38-5.25, 2. Lyric Young (SP) 3-6, 3. Lydia Meadows (CG) 323-3, 4. Klara Klaiber (CG) 31-1, 5. Avery Byers (Fa) 30-11, 6. Abigail Payne (RH) 29-10.5, 7. Arabella Henderson (Ir) 29-1.5, 8. Blayr Knipp (RH) 27-4.

Running Events

100M Dash: 1. Emma Layne (SP) 11.86#, 2. Gracyn Clark (Ga) 12,96, 3. Ilyanna Simmons (Ga) 13.35, 4. Kylee Dixon (Po) 13.63, 5. Jade D’Angelo (Fa) 13.78, 6. J’lynn Risner (RH) 13.92, 7. Jena Picklesimer (Fa) 14.04, 8. Addison Best (CG) 14.72.

200M Dash: 1. Emma Layne (SP) 24.78, 2. Gracyn Clark (Ga) 26.91, 3. Molly Dunlap (Fa) 27.19, 4. Ilyanna Simmons (Ga) 28.15, 5. Lakhai Howard (SP) 28.16, 6. Alyssa Thibodaux (CG) 28.96, 7. Tiyeh Brown (Ir) 29.21, 8. Allie Stallard (CG) 29.74.

400M Dash: 1. Samiya Bradburn (SP) 59.42, 2. Emma Layne (SP) 1:03.24, 3. Laila Wentz (Ch)1:03.99, 4. Alexis Carter (Ga) 1:06.15, 5. J’lynn Risner (RH) 1:06.62, 6. Kirsten Dome (CG) 1:07.72, 7. Kate Evans (Ga) 1:07.92, Salem Allen (Po) 1:08.07.

800M Dash: 1. Brittyn Snedaker (Ga) 2:32.01, 2. Ryen Nunn (Ga) 2:45.32, 3. Karen Garrison (CG) 2:46.51, 4. Laila Wentz (Ch) 2:48.23, 5. Kalli Vanderhoof (CG) 2:49.88, 6. Kate Ball (Ch) 2:54.46, 7. McKinley Prentice (SP) 2:57.93, 8. Rachel Leith (Ir) 3:04.25.

1600M: 1. Marlena McCown (Ir) 5:22.30, 2. Bailey Russell (Fa) 5:43.27, 3. Savannah Schuldt (Ga) 5:54.08, 4. Laila Wentz (Ch) 5:59.29, 5. Stella Whitley (Fa) 6:01.59, 6. Regan Jiles (CG) 6:28.06, 7. Maci Sullivan (Ch) 6:30.33, 8. Kallie Vanderhoof (CG) 6:32.14.

3200M: 1. Marlena McCown (Ir) 11:54.68, 2. Savannah Schuldt (Ga) 12:35.18, 3. Bailey Russell (Fa) 12:39.02, 4. Stella Whitley (Fa) 12:43.92, 5. Madison Clagg (Ga) 12:57.14, 6. Amelia Laney (CG) 13:46.89, 7. Allana Pemberton (CG) 14:58.09, 8. Whitney Majher (SP) 15:02.08.

100M Hurdles: 1. Leila Hall (SP) 14.97, 2. Abbey Isaacs (Ch) 16.60, 3. Molly Dunlap (Fa) 17.05, 5. Abigail Clark (Ga) 19.38, 6. Kylee Brammer (CG) 19.48, 7. Isabelle Swindler (Fa) 20.04, 8. Autumn Blankenship (RH) 20.13.

300M Hurdles: 1. Molly Dunlap (Fa) 47.25, 2. Leila Hall (SP) 47.26, 3. Abbey Isaacs, (Ch) 50.33, 4. Gracyn Clark (Ga) 51.47, 5. Kylee Brammer (CG) 53.14, 6. Violet Gilcher (Ch) 53.93, 7. Paige Carter (Ga) 54.75, 8. Isabelle Swindlere (Fa) 1:03.18.

Relays

4x100M: 1. South Point 48.68, 2. Gallia Academy 54.28, 3. Ironton 55.62, 4. Coal Grove 56.53, 5. Portsmouth 56.84, 6. Fairland 57.01, 7. Chesapeake 58.30, 8. Rock Hill 1:03.45.

4x200M: 1. Gallia Academy 1:53.66, 2. Ironton 1:54.22, 3. Chesapeake 1:54.98, 4. South Point 1:56.98, 5. Rock Hill 1:56.70, 6. Coal Grove 1:57.90, 7. Fairland 2:00.19, 8. Portsmouth 2:06.71.

4x400M: 1. Gallia Academy 4:24.69, 2. Ironton 4:29.68, 3. Coal Grove 4:36.18, 4. Chesapeake 4:46.69, 5. Rock Hill 4:51.53, 6. Fairland 4:58, 7. South Point 5:03.80, 8. Portsmouth 5:23.19.

4x800M: 1. Gallia Academy 10:38.22, 2. Coal Grove 11:00.41, 3. Fairland 11:38.81, 4. Chesapeake 11:48.28, 5. South Point 11:56.67, 6. Ironton 12:23.14, 7. Rock Hill 12:54.41, 8. Portsmouth 14:13.09.