Meet the Class: Sophia Floyd Published 12:00 am Tuesday, May 27, 2025

South Point High School

• Honors/extracurricular activities in school: All A Honor Roll, Senior Salute, WSAZ Best of Class, bowling, Quiz Bowl (captain), Rho Kappa, Mu Alpha Theta, National Honor Society, student council, prom committee

• What is your favorite memory of high school? Definitely the Mu Alpha Theta Kings Island trip. It was an awesome chance to spend time with other students and teachers outside of school.

• What are your plans beyond high school, as far as further education/career choice? I plan to major in veterinary science at Morehead State University. I will be pursuing a doctorate of veterinary medicine with a specialization in livestock and equine medicine.

• What are you most proud of accomplishing in the last year or two? I’m most proud of my ability to achieve the goals that I set for myself despite my high expectations and ambitions and the adversity that I›ve faced.

• Is there a teacher or mentor who has particularly inspired or helped you and what is the best advice you have received from them? Dr. George has provided a safe space for me to be myself and has reminded me that, even when I don›t see it, my kindness makes a difference.

• Hobbies/groups/organizations outside of school: Playing the guitar, drawing, painting, crochet, knitting and horseback riding. I work part-time at The Shakery in South Point and have been employed there for almost three years.

• What is a favorite book, album or movie you have enjoyed in high school? The album «songs» by Adrianne Lenker got me through a really hard time in my life. Her music inspires me to learn new things regarding the guitar and songwriting.

• Where would you like to be 20 years from now? I’d like to be living on a homestead with livestock and a farm. I hope to be successful enough to care for my mother so that she can retire comfortably.

• Other thoughts or comments about your high school experience: I›m incredibly grateful for the opportunities that I›ve had to meet new people and try new things. Go Pointers!