Fairland names Thomas boys’ basketball coach Published 8:50 am Tuesday, May 27, 2025

By Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

PROCTORVILLE— Basketball is a team sport. As far as Scott Thomas is concerned, coaching is a team effort as well.

Scott — who has been named the new boys’ head basketball coach of the Fairland Dragons — doesn’t plan to make coaching an “I” thing.

“There’s going to be a lot of help. It’s not just going to be me,” said Thomas. “I feel honored and humbled. I’m tickled for the opportunity to mold these young men,”

Fairland began an extensive search for the coaching job when veteran Nathan Speed stepped down at the end of the season with more career wins than any coach in the program’s history that included a Final Four appearance.

Thomas knows he’s stepping into some big shoes.

“What coach Speed has done at Fairland is incredible. Both my sons played for him. He’s going to be mentoring me,” said Thomas. “He’s amazing. He’s had an incredible 15-year run. If I do half as well as he’s done, I feel like I’ve done well.”

Speed said the selection of Thomas was a good choice and he sang the praises of the new coach.

“You’ not going to find another coach in the area who will outwork coach Thomas,” said Speed. “His love for the game and desire to teach it is unmatched.”

Thomas is familiar with the program having worked with coach Speed and coaching the middle school program from 2013-2019 that included regular season and tournament championships. He played a key role in building the foundation of the 2017 Fairland team that reached the state tournament.

Fairland athletic director Jeff Gorby said Thomas will slide into the head coaching position and make for a smooth transition.

“This is a perfect situation for our program,” said Gorby. “Coach Thomas will continue to build the culture and the exciting brand of basketball that Dragon National is accustomed to.”

Thomas is a 1983 graduate of Huntington East High School and played for legendary coach Lonnie Lucas. Thomas graduated from Marshall in 1987 with a degree in business.

Thomas said his philosophy will be simple.

“We’re going to try and outscore everybody,” said Thomas. “We’re going to try and get up and down the floor.”

Not only did Thomas’ sons Luke and Clayton play for Speed, both will be helping dad as part of the staff as they add to the coaching team.

Luke, an outstanding shooter, played at Marshall while Clayton — a member of the Marshall golf team — still has one year of eligibility remaining.

“(Clayton) is going to help a little this year and next year he’ll take more of an active role,” said coach Thomas.

Speed will help mentor Thomas who has added several former players as well as former Huntington Prep standout Abby Djimde who played at Southern Illinois.