Ashland woman killed in UTV accident Published 10:29 am Tuesday, May 27, 2025

KITTS HILL — An Ashland, Kentucky, woman was killed Monday will riding a 2019 Honda Pioneer 700 side-by-side utility vehicle, which overturned while attempting a low-speed maneuver.

At approximately 5 p.m. on Monday, the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office was called to an off-road accident on County Road 30 in Kitts Hill.

Emergency crews found 46-year-old Emilie Gail Maynard, of Ashland, KY, unresponsive next to the UTV.

Despite resuscitative efforts by EMS and deputies, Maynard was pronounced deceased at the scene. The vehicle’s driver, 18-year-old Molly Archer, and middle passenger, 13-year-old Juvenile, both of Huntington, West Virginia, were uninjured. Field sobriety testing of the driver showed no impairment.

Preliminary investigation found no evidence of mechanical failure, alcohol, drugs, or foul play. Seat-belt analysis indicated the driver’s belt was buckled but unused, while the passenger side belt was unlatched. The Lawrence County Coroner’s Office has scheduled an external examination.

“This appears to be a tragic accident,” said Sheriff Jeff Lawless in a press release.

The sheriff’s office continues to investigate. Anyone with further information is asked to contact the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office at (740) 532-3525.