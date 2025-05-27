A tradition of honor (WITH GALLERY) Published 2:25 pm Tuesday, May 27, 2025

1 of 15

157th parade draws strong attendance to Ironton

“It’s a wonderful day for it,” Ray Jones said of the weather for Monday’s Ironton-Lawrence County Memorial Day Parade.

Temperatures were hospitable and in the 70s and a light breeze blew throughout the event, which featured 10 divisions and had enough spectators to triple the city’s population for two hours.

Email newsletter signup

Jones, serving in the grand marshal position for the event, said his main reason for involvement is “because of my respect for our veterans.”

“I have high respect for those who have served our country and can’t say enough for them,” Jones said.

The procession kicked off at 10 a.m., with the first division, announced by banners carried by Scout Troop 106, of Ironton, including the riderless horse, a gunnery salute and local veterans.

The other top parade leaders were in this division, including parade commander Lou Pyles and Charles Wiseman, 100, a World War II veteran.

In the staging area of the parade, Father Wayne Morris, of the Ironton Catholic churches, was standing near a group of students from St. Joseph High School.

Morris, who has led the church locally for three years, said this is his third time seeing the parade.

“I love it,” he said. “It’s so great to see the people come out and support their community. And to honor those who lived for our country.”

Behind them in the lineup was a group from Royersville Missionary Baptist Church, who said they have been taking part in the event for several years.

Altogether, they had about 30 people with their float. In addition to supporting the parade, they all had shirts promoting their upcoming Bible School, set for June 16-20.

Adjacent to them was the Nurses Honor Guard of the River Cities, making another return to the parade.

Dorothy Spillman, co-founder of the group, which conducts an honorary service at the funerals of nurses throughout the Tri-Sate, said their organization had won the Civic Award from the parade committee earlier in the week.

She said they were there in memory of Lily Porter, one of their members who died in February.

“She was an asset to nursing,” Spillman said.

In addition to honoring veterans and nurses, Spillman said their group had another purpose in the parade.

In their float, they were carrying an automated external defibrillator, provided by UK King’s Daughters.

“So if anyone goes down and needs it, you have it, and a whole group of nurses here,” she said.

Two hours after stepoff, Pyles and members of the parade committee, such as Rich Donohue, were directing vehicles and marchers at the conclusion of the parade.

“It’s been great,” Pyles said of the event, which she estimated drew about 30,000 this year.

She said in some areas downtown, the spectators were several rows deep.

“And we love to see that,” she said. “We saw a lot of returning people and the parade went well. And I think everybody had a great time.”