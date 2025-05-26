School news Published 12:00 am Monday, May 26, 2025

Moore graduates with Masters from The Catholic University of America

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Francesca Moore, of Coal Grove has earned a Master of Science in Management, with a focus in Human Resources, from The Catholic University of America in Washington, D.C., graduating with a 3.7 GPA.

She is the daughter of Bill and Christie Moore, of Coal Grove.

She attended Dawson-Bryant and South Point Elementary schools, before moving to St. Clairsville and graduating from St. John Central Catholic High School in Bellaire.

She continued her education at Marshall University, where she earned her Bachelor of Science in Health Science with a 3.6 GPA—all while working full-time and participating in numerous community outreach efforts.

Her time at Catholic University further highlighted her heart for service and leadership.

She was honored with the Vincent P. Walter Service Award, presented to graduate students who demonstrate exceptional dedication to service and the betterment of others.

Clark earns Bachelor’s Degree from Cedarville University

CEDARVILLE — Elijah Clark, of Kitts Hill, earned a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering degree in Civil Engineering from Cedarville University.

Cedarville University, an evangelical Christian institution in southwest Ohio, offers undergraduate and graduate programs across arts, sciences, and professional fields.

With 6,384 students, it ranks among Ohio’s largest private universities and is recognized by the Wall Street Journal as being among the nation’s top three evangelical universities.

Cedarville is also known for its vibrant Christian community, challenging academics, and high graduation and retention rates. Learn more at cedarville.edu.

Marcello graduates Cum Laude from Bob Jones University

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Haley Marcello, a resident of South Point, was among over 600 students who graduated from Bob Jones University Friday, May 9.

Marcello graduated Cum Laude with a BSN in Nursing.

In addition to the 450 students receiving bachelor’s degrees, 106 students received master’s degrees and 50 earned associate degrees. Five candidates earned doctoral degrees.

Located in Greenville, South Carolina, Bob Jones University provides an outstanding regionally accredited Christian liberal arts education purposely designed to inspire a lifelong pursuit of learning, loving and leading.

BJU offers over 100 undergraduate and graduate programs in religion, education, fine arts and communication, arts and science, health professions, and business.

Students named to Dean’s Honor List at Cedarville University

CEDARVILLE — Students at Cedarville University have been named to the Dean’s Honor List for the Spring 2025 semester. This recognition requires the student to obtain a 3.75 GPA or higher for the semester and carry a minimum of 12 credit hours.

• Anna Brewer, of South Point.

• Elijah Clark, of Kitts Hill.

