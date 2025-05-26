Meet the Class: Judah Raffi Silk Published 12:00 am Monday, May 26, 2025

Chesapeake High School

• Honors/extracurricular activities in school:

Activities:

Vex Robotics, Varsity Soccer, Varsity Quiz Bowl, NHS, Special Olympics volunteering

Honors:

2x WV Robotics state champion, Robotics captain, Soccer captain, Quiz Bowl captain, Quiz Bowl county champion

• What is your favorite memory of high school? My favorite memory of high school would be winning my first robotics competition. It took blood, sweat and tears but it was 100 percent worth it.

• What are your plans beyond high school, as far as further education/career choice? After high school, I will continue my education at Georgia Tech, studying aerospace engineering. I don’t have a specific career decided yet but would like to specialize in aerodynamics.

• What are you most proud of accomplishing in the last year or two? I am most proud of achieving continued success in competitive robotics while balancing my education and college applications. It has been very challenging, but rewarding.

• Is there a teacher or mentor who has particularly inspired or helped you and what is the best advice you have received from them? Mr. Oehler is the engineering teacher at Chesapeake and has helped me considerably. The best advice I received from him is to never take anything for granted.

• Hobbies/groups/organizations outside of school: I am an avid disc golfer and mountain biker. I also serve at my church, New Life Church.

• What is a favorite book, album or movie you have enjoyed in high school? My favorite album has been “The People Tour: Live From Madison Square Gardens,” by Hillsong United.

• Where would you like to be 20 years from now? I would love to simply be loving life, staying excited for every new day, and never losing my wonder of our world.

• Other thoughts or comments about your high school experience: High school has been amazing. I’m grateful for everything Chesapeake has done to make it so and thankful for the people I’ve been able to do it with.