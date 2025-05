Published 9:06 am Monday, May 26, 2025

Jennings Nelson

Jennings “JR” Nelson, 87, of South Point, died Thursday, May 22, 2025.

Funeral services will be 1 p.m. on Wednesday, May 28, 2025, at Schneider-Hall Funeral Home in Chesapeake. Burial will follow at Maple Hill Cemetery in Kenova.

Visitation will be noon–1 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.