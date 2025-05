Published 10:22 am Monday, May 26, 2025

Ivan Garrett

Ivan Anthony Garrett, 68, of Huntington, West Virginia, died Friday, May 16, 2025, at Cabell Huntington Hospital.

Funeral services will 1 p.m. Saturday at Young Chapel in Huntington, West Virginia.

Visitation will be noon–1 p.m. Saturday at the chapel.

Schneider-Hall Funeral Home in Chesapeake is assisting the family with arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.