Published 9:07 am Monday, May 26, 2025

Chace Smith

Chace Anthony Smith, 35, of Huntington, West Virginia, died Thursday, May 22, 2025, at St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington, West Virginia.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Hall Funeral Home and Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be expressed to the family.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.