Memorial Day lineup announced Published 12:00 am Sunday, May 25, 2025

Event is in 157th year

Monday, May 26 – 10 a.m.

Parade theme:

“God’s Grace for America”

• Grand marshal – Ray Jones

• Parade commander – Lou Pyles

• Honorary grand marshal – Charles Emerson Wiseman

Division locations

First division: Center between 4th and 6th streets

Second division: 6th between Center and Vernon, facing down river

Third division: 6th between Center and Buckhorn streets

Fourth division: Railroad between 5th and 6th streets

Fifth division: Railroad between 6th and 7th streets

Sixth division: Lawrence between 6th and 8th streets

Seventh division: Lawrence between 4th and 6th streets

Eighth division: Buckhorn between 6th and 8th streets

Ninth division: Buckhorn between 4th and 6th streets

Tenth division: Moulton’s Field

Floats to be judged: line up on Railroad Street between 2nd and 4th streets, facing the hill. Line up by 8:15 a.m., judging 9 a.m.

Fire trucks: line up on either side of Center Street between 6th and 8th streets, facing the river.

Note: entries not received by the publish date may not be listed below. Qualified entrants not listed on the lineup may report to the 8th Division of the parade on Monday.

First Division – Veterans, veteran organizations, auxiliaries

Russell Long Honorary Division

Brent Pyles, Rich Donohue – division commanders

Color guard – VFW Post 8850

Parade bugler

Gunnery salute – VFW Post 8850

Riderless horse – handler, Leslie Arbold, horse – “Rosie”

Ironton-Lawrence County Memorial Day banner

First Division banner

Division name banner

Grand marshal – Ray Jones

Dean Robinson – military Jeep replica

Parade commander – Lou Pyles

Honorary grand marshal – Charles Emerson Wiseman (U.S. Navy veteran)

Ironton Fire Department

Ironton High School band

Ironton Fighting Tigers Football 2024 state champions

Ironton High School varsity cheerleaders

Ironton Middle School cheerleaders

St. Joseph junior high and high school cheerleaders

Past grand marshal float

VFW Post 8850 Ladies Auxiliary

H.B. “Doc” Riley DAV (vehicle)

Symmes Valley Veterans (float)

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Yatesville (float)

Vietnam Veterans of America, Chapter 949 (vehicles)

Russell High School Air Force Jr. ROTC (color guard)

Marine Corps League (float)

Second division – Military

Joe Williams Honorary Division

Chris and Cameron Donohue – division commanders

Second Division banner

Division name banner

Family of Joe Williams (vehicle and walkers)

Rock Hill High School band

Rock Jill junior and varsity cheerleaders

Battery “l”, 1st Ohio Light Artillery

Airborne re-enactors, 502 PIR Baker Co. World War II

Family of Master Sgt. Michael A. Riggle (vehicle)

Band of Brothers (James Jackson)

Harbour Health Care of Ironton (vehicle)

Sanctuary of Ohio Valley Veterans (vehicle)

William C. Lambert Museum and Archive re-enactors

Alford Pest Control (vehicle – Kenny Nance, U.S. Navy veteran)

Hershel “Woody” Williams VA Medical Center (vehicle)

River Run of Coal Grove (vehicle)

Family of PFC Carl Malone and Pvt. Gene Forth (vehicle)

Family of World War II veteran Harold Pancake – Kenny Pancake, V.N.

Family of veteran Tom Williams (vehicle)

Third division

Lou Pyles, Mykel DeLong, Laura Brown – division commander

Third Division banner

Ironton Mayor Sam Cramblit II

Ironton Police Department

Lawrence County officeholders:

• Clerk of Courts Mike Patterson

• Lawrence County Treasurer Tresa Baker

• Common Pleas Judge Andy Ballard

• Common Pleas Judge Christen Finley

• Probate Judge Patricia Sanders

• Prosecutor Brigham Anderson

• Recorder Lori Morris

Fourth District Court of Appeals Judge Jason Smith

All other officeholders

WiTO radio (vehicle)

Lawrence County Sheriff

Lawrence County Commissioners

Lawrence County EMA

Lawrence-Scioto Solid Waste District (vehicle)

Briggs Lawrence County Public Library (van and walkers)

Dawson-Bryant resource officers (2 vehicles)

Ohio State Highway Patrol

Hanging Rock Police Department

South Point Police Department

Coal Grove Police Department

Proctorville Police Department

Chesapeake Police Department

Kentucky State Police

Cabell County Sheriff’s Department

Ashland Police Department

Russell Police Department

Boyd County Sheriff’s Department

Boyd County 911/RPSCC

Greenup County Police Department

Flatwoods DARE (vehicle)

Lawrence County EMS – Ironton

Patriot Ambulance

Fire trucks:

• Proctorville Community VFD and Rescue

• Hamilton Township Fire Department and mascot

• Coal Grove Fire Department

• Flatwoods Fire Department

• Rome Township Fire Department

• Decatur Township Volunteer Fire Department

• Perry Township Volunteer Fire Department

• Green Township Volunteer Fire Department

• South Point Volunteer Fire Department 1928 vintage fire truck

• Fayette Township Fire Department

• Windsor Township Fire Department

• Lawrence Township Fire Department

• Worthington Volunteer Fire Department

• Upper Township Volunteer Fire Department

• Elizabeth Township Volunteer Fire Department

• Aid Township Volunteer Fire Department

• Russell Volunteer Fire Department

• Huntington Fire Department (Antique 1953 Seagraves fire truck)

• All other fire vehicles

Fourth division

Ernie Jones Honorary Division

Greg and Ella Jones – division commanders

Fourth Division banner

Family of Ernie Jones (vehicle)

South Point High School Band of Gold

Holiday Hair (vehicle)

Elite Welding Academy (truck)

Weymouth Hill Event Venue (Moke vehicle)

Lawrence County Developmental Disabilities (float)

Active Day (vehicle)

Sugar Creek Christian Academy (float and vehicle)

The BARKer Shop (vehicle)

KDMC (vehicles and walkers)

Dan Harmon – Native American (vehicle)

Lawrence County Historic Society (float)

Miss Twirl 2025 – Savannah Henry

Miss Twirl 2025 – Addison Christian

Miss Twirl 2025 – Emma Elswick

Miss Spring Blossom, Personality Supreme, Bluegrass Pageantry 2025 Abigail Elswick

Miss Twirl 2025 – Retta Horn

Miss Twirl – Norah Taylor

Miss Twirl 2025 – Sophia Freeman

Miss Twirl 2025 queen – Mckenleigh Malone

USA National Miss Ohio Junior Teen 2025 – Kamiyah Wells

Texas Roadhouse (vehicle and walkers)

Santa Jay, LLC. (Vehicle)

WCHS-TV (vehicle)

Clark’s Pump ‘n’ Shop – Chris Sturgill (vehicle)

Greater Faith Apostolic Church (vehicle and walkers)

Fifth Division

Chad Pemberton – division commander

Division banner

El Hasa Shrine Color Guard

Shriner hospital vans

Potentate car

Chief rabban’s car

Past potentate car

Shriner band

Hillbilly cars and trucks

Sixth division

Paul and Kandi Smith, Sally Inglis – division commanders

Sixth Division banner

Symmes Valley High School Marching band (support truck)

Yvonne DeKay School of Dance (60th anniversary)

WSAZ (vehicle)

Abbott Home Care (vehicle)

Harmon Motor Sales (vehicle) – 60 years of service

Walk FM (vehicle)

House of Grace (float)

Memorial Methodist Church (vehicle)

Today’s Image Salon (vehicle and walkers)

ECC Pro Wrestling and MMA (float)

A and l Home Care and Training Center (vehicle)

Girl Scouts Troop 5198 (truck)

Rock Camp Church (float)

Ohio University Southern (vehicle)

NECCO (vehicle)

Pal’s Day Centers (vehicle)

Trinity Assembly of God Church (cross, and walkers)

Lawrence County Recovery (vehicle and float)

ABBE (Jeep)

Seventh division

Tony Howard – division commander

Seventh Division banner

Green High School marching band

Advance America (vehicle)

John Warnock and Phillip Claxon (vintage tractors)

Arrick’s Propane (truck)

Restoring Hope Recovery (truck and float)

Bramco Emergency Services (truck and mule)

Southern Hope Recovery Center (truck)

Gideons (truck)

Tea Party Treats and Sweets (float and vehicle)

OVP Health Recovery (vehicle)

Guyan River Cloggers (vehicle)

Eighth division

Scott Evans – division commander

Eight Division banner

Dawson-Bryant High School Band of Pride

Genesis Home Health (vehicle)

Bright View

Roof Maxx (vehicle)

Brothers of the Wheel (motorcycles)

All late parade entries

Ninth division

Dave Bruce – division commanders

Ninth Division banner

Harless Towing (vehicles)

Cogan’s Wrecker Service (wreckers)

C.J. Hughes Construction (2 large vehicles)

Danny Avans (vehicle)

Maniacs Car Club (vehicles)

Tenth division

Dave Bruce – division commanders

Tenth Division banner

All horse entries

Floats to be judged

Nurse Honor Guard of River Cities

Symmes Creek Restoration

Fraternal Order of Eagles – Aerie and Aux.

Royersville MBC

Peoples Bank

Behesda Services

William C. Lambert Military Museum and Archive

Ironton-Lawrence County CAO