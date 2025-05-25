Memorial Day lineup announced
Published 12:00 am Sunday, May 25, 2025
Event is in 157th year
Monday, May 26 – 10 a.m.
Parade theme:
Email newsletter signup
“God’s Grace for America”
• Grand marshal – Ray Jones
• Parade commander – Lou Pyles
• Honorary grand marshal – Charles Emerson Wiseman
Division locations
First division: Center between 4th and 6th streets
Second division: 6th between Center and Vernon, facing down river
Third division: 6th between Center and Buckhorn streets
Fourth division: Railroad between 5th and 6th streets
Fifth division: Railroad between 6th and 7th streets
Sixth division: Lawrence between 6th and 8th streets
Seventh division: Lawrence between 4th and 6th streets
Eighth division: Buckhorn between 6th and 8th streets
Ninth division: Buckhorn between 4th and 6th streets
Tenth division: Moulton’s Field
Floats to be judged: line up on Railroad Street between 2nd and 4th streets, facing the hill. Line up by 8:15 a.m., judging 9 a.m.
Fire trucks: line up on either side of Center Street between 6th and 8th streets, facing the river.
Note: entries not received by the publish date may not be listed below. Qualified entrants not listed on the lineup may report to the 8th Division of the parade on Monday.
First Division – Veterans, veteran organizations, auxiliaries
Russell Long Honorary Division
Brent Pyles, Rich Donohue – division commanders
Color guard – VFW Post 8850
Parade bugler
Gunnery salute – VFW Post 8850
Riderless horse – handler, Leslie Arbold, horse – “Rosie”
Ironton-Lawrence County Memorial Day banner
First Division banner
Division name banner
Grand marshal – Ray Jones
Dean Robinson – military Jeep replica
Parade commander – Lou Pyles
Honorary grand marshal – Charles Emerson Wiseman (U.S. Navy veteran)
Ironton Fire Department
Ironton High School band
Ironton Fighting Tigers Football 2024 state champions
Ironton High School varsity cheerleaders
Ironton Middle School cheerleaders
St. Joseph junior high and high school cheerleaders
Past grand marshal float
VFW Post 8850 Ladies Auxiliary
H.B. “Doc” Riley DAV (vehicle)
Symmes Valley Veterans (float)
U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Yatesville (float)
Vietnam Veterans of America, Chapter 949 (vehicles)
Russell High School Air Force Jr. ROTC (color guard)
Marine Corps League (float)
Second division – Military
Joe Williams Honorary Division
Chris and Cameron Donohue – division commanders
Second Division banner
Division name banner
Family of Joe Williams (vehicle and walkers)
Rock Hill High School band
Rock Jill junior and varsity cheerleaders
Battery “l”, 1st Ohio Light Artillery
Airborne re-enactors, 502 PIR Baker Co. World War II
Family of Master Sgt. Michael A. Riggle (vehicle)
Band of Brothers (James Jackson)
Harbour Health Care of Ironton (vehicle)
Sanctuary of Ohio Valley Veterans (vehicle)
William C. Lambert Museum and Archive re-enactors
Alford Pest Control (vehicle – Kenny Nance, U.S. Navy veteran)
Hershel “Woody” Williams VA Medical Center (vehicle)
River Run of Coal Grove (vehicle)
Family of PFC Carl Malone and Pvt. Gene Forth (vehicle)
Family of World War II veteran Harold Pancake – Kenny Pancake, V.N.
Family of veteran Tom Williams (vehicle)
Third division
Lou Pyles, Mykel DeLong, Laura Brown – division commander
Third Division banner
Ironton Mayor Sam Cramblit II
Ironton Police Department
Lawrence County officeholders:
• Clerk of Courts Mike Patterson
• Lawrence County Treasurer Tresa Baker
• Common Pleas Judge Andy Ballard
• Common Pleas Judge Christen Finley
• Probate Judge Patricia Sanders
• Prosecutor Brigham Anderson
• Recorder Lori Morris
Fourth District Court of Appeals Judge Jason Smith
All other officeholders
WiTO radio (vehicle)
Lawrence County Sheriff
Lawrence County Commissioners
Lawrence County EMA
Lawrence-Scioto Solid Waste District (vehicle)
Briggs Lawrence County Public Library (van and walkers)
Dawson-Bryant resource officers (2 vehicles)
Ohio State Highway Patrol
Hanging Rock Police Department
South Point Police Department
Coal Grove Police Department
Proctorville Police Department
Chesapeake Police Department
Kentucky State Police
Cabell County Sheriff’s Department
Ashland Police Department
Russell Police Department
Boyd County Sheriff’s Department
Boyd County 911/RPSCC
Greenup County Police Department
Flatwoods DARE (vehicle)
Lawrence County EMS – Ironton
Patriot Ambulance
Fire trucks:
• Proctorville Community VFD and Rescue
• Hamilton Township Fire Department and mascot
• Coal Grove Fire Department
• Flatwoods Fire Department
• Rome Township Fire Department
• Decatur Township Volunteer Fire Department
• Perry Township Volunteer Fire Department
• Green Township Volunteer Fire Department
• South Point Volunteer Fire Department 1928 vintage fire truck
• Fayette Township Fire Department
• Windsor Township Fire Department
• Lawrence Township Fire Department
• Worthington Volunteer Fire Department
• Upper Township Volunteer Fire Department
• Elizabeth Township Volunteer Fire Department
• Aid Township Volunteer Fire Department
• Russell Volunteer Fire Department
• Huntington Fire Department (Antique 1953 Seagraves fire truck)
• All other fire vehicles
Fourth division
Ernie Jones Honorary Division
Greg and Ella Jones – division commanders
Fourth Division banner
Family of Ernie Jones (vehicle)
South Point High School Band of Gold
Holiday Hair (vehicle)
Elite Welding Academy (truck)
Weymouth Hill Event Venue (Moke vehicle)
Lawrence County Developmental Disabilities (float)
Active Day (vehicle)
Sugar Creek Christian Academy (float and vehicle)
The BARKer Shop (vehicle)
KDMC (vehicles and walkers)
Dan Harmon – Native American (vehicle)
Lawrence County Historic Society (float)
Miss Twirl 2025 – Savannah Henry
Miss Twirl 2025 – Addison Christian
Miss Twirl 2025 – Emma Elswick
Miss Spring Blossom, Personality Supreme, Bluegrass Pageantry 2025 Abigail Elswick
Miss Twirl 2025 – Retta Horn
Miss Twirl – Norah Taylor
Miss Twirl 2025 – Sophia Freeman
Miss Twirl 2025 queen – Mckenleigh Malone
USA National Miss Ohio Junior Teen 2025 – Kamiyah Wells
Texas Roadhouse (vehicle and walkers)
Santa Jay, LLC. (Vehicle)
WCHS-TV (vehicle)
Clark’s Pump ‘n’ Shop – Chris Sturgill (vehicle)
Greater Faith Apostolic Church (vehicle and walkers)
Fifth Division
Chad Pemberton – division commander
Division banner
El Hasa Shrine Color Guard
Shriner hospital vans
Potentate car
Chief rabban’s car
Past potentate car
Shriner band
Hillbilly cars and trucks
Sixth division
Paul and Kandi Smith, Sally Inglis – division commanders
Sixth Division banner
Symmes Valley High School Marching band (support truck)
Yvonne DeKay School of Dance (60th anniversary)
WSAZ (vehicle)
Abbott Home Care (vehicle)
Harmon Motor Sales (vehicle) – 60 years of service
Walk FM (vehicle)
House of Grace (float)
Memorial Methodist Church (vehicle)
Today’s Image Salon (vehicle and walkers)
ECC Pro Wrestling and MMA (float)
A and l Home Care and Training Center (vehicle)
Girl Scouts Troop 5198 (truck)
Rock Camp Church (float)
Ohio University Southern (vehicle)
NECCO (vehicle)
Pal’s Day Centers (vehicle)
Trinity Assembly of God Church (cross, and walkers)
Lawrence County Recovery (vehicle and float)
ABBE (Jeep)
Seventh division
Tony Howard – division commander
Seventh Division banner
Green High School marching band
Advance America (vehicle)
John Warnock and Phillip Claxon (vintage tractors)
Arrick’s Propane (truck)
Restoring Hope Recovery (truck and float)
Bramco Emergency Services (truck and mule)
Southern Hope Recovery Center (truck)
Gideons (truck)
Tea Party Treats and Sweets (float and vehicle)
OVP Health Recovery (vehicle)
Guyan River Cloggers (vehicle)
Eighth division
Scott Evans – division commander
Eight Division banner
Dawson-Bryant High School Band of Pride
Genesis Home Health (vehicle)
Bright View
Roof Maxx (vehicle)
Brothers of the Wheel (motorcycles)
All late parade entries
Ninth division
Dave Bruce – division commanders
Ninth Division banner
Harless Towing (vehicles)
Cogan’s Wrecker Service (wreckers)
C.J. Hughes Construction (2 large vehicles)
Danny Avans (vehicle)
Maniacs Car Club (vehicles)
Tenth division
Dave Bruce – division commanders
Tenth Division banner
All horse entries
Floats to be judged
Nurse Honor Guard of River Cities
Symmes Creek Restoration
Fraternal Order of Eagles – Aerie and Aux.
Royersville MBC
Peoples Bank
Behesda Services
William C. Lambert Military Museum and Archive
Ironton-Lawrence County CAO