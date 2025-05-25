Meet the Class: Paige Best Published 12:00 am Sunday, May 25, 2025

Dawson-Bryant High School

• Honors/Extra Curricular Activities in School: Golf, Mu Alpha Theta (vice president), National Honor Society, IMPACT Prevention, Sources of Strength (IMPACT Prevention Branch) and History Club

• What is your favorite memory of high school? My favorite memory of high school is how much I’ve grown as a person over the past four years. My self-improvement has been astronomical due to those I have surrounded myself with.

• What are your plans beyond high school, as far as further education/career choice? I plan to attend Ohio University — Main Campus as a political science pre-law major. After graduating from university, I plan to attend law school and become an attorney.

• What are you most proud of accomplishing in the last year or two? Over the last two years, I am proud of accomplishing personal/educational goals, getting into the OHIO Honors Program and getting into Ohio University’s Law, Justice and Culture Early Assurance Program.

• Is there a teacher or mentor who has particularly inspired or helped you, and what is the best advice you have received from them? A mentor who has particularly inspired me is my grandmother. The best advice she has ever given me is to live authentically as myself and to always ensure I can thrive on my own.

• Hobbies/Groups/Organizations Outside of School:

Hobbies: Reading, writing, cross-stitching, volunteering, kayaking, hiking and camping

Organizations: New Baptist Church Inc. Food Pantry and Senior Boxes (Main place I volunteer)

• What is your favorite book, album, or movie you have enjoyed in high school? My favorite book that I have enjoyed throughout my high school career is 1984 by George Orwell, specifically the politics and governmental aspects of the book.

• Where would you like to be 20 years from now? Twenty years from now, I would like to be a successful human or civil rights lawyer with a good reputation with my clients.

• Other Thoughts or Comments About Your High School Experience: I would like to give thanks to family, friends, high school staff, and teachers for supporting me through the years and encouraging me to accomplish my endeavors.