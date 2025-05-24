Parade events set for weekend
Published 12:00 am Saturday, May 24, 2025
The Ironton-Lawrence County Memorial Day Parade is nearing and its surrounding events are underway.
• Fireworks
Today at 10 p.m.
Viewable from downtown, will be launched from riverfront.
• Woodland Cemetery service
Sunday at 2 p.m. at Veterans Hill in the cemetery
• Ironton-Lawrence County Memorial Day Parade
Monday, stepoff is 10 a.m.
Parade route will start on Center Street, the proceed to Third, Quincy, Sixth and Park streets.