MJ Wixsom: Warm days bring out the ticks Published 12:00 am Saturday, May 24, 2025

As the days grow warmer and we spend more time outdoors with our pets, we’re reminded that our region’s natural beauty comes with a hidden danger: ticks and the diseases they carry.

Over the past decade, I’ve watched as tick populations have steadily increased in our area, turning what was once a seasonal annoyance into a year-round threat. This isn’t just an issue for our pets — tick-borne diseases are on the rise in humans, too, and the consequences can be serious for every member of the family.

Ticks are master hitchhikers, patiently waiting in tall grass, wooded areas, and even our own backyards for a chance to latch onto a passing host.

Once attached, they feed on blood and can transmit a variety of harmful pathogens. In my practice, some of the most common diseases we see include Lyme disease, ehrlichiosis, anaplasmosis, and Rocky Mountain spotted fever. Each of these illnesses can cause a wide range of symptoms, and unfortunately, those symptoms are often subtle or mistaken for other problems.

A dog infected with Lyme disease, for example, might simply seem tired or stiff, perhaps limping on one leg one day and a different leg the next. Ehrlichiosis and anaplasmosis can cause vague signs like fever, loss of appetite, or unexplained bruising.

Rocky Mountain spotted fever, while less common, can bring on fever, joint pain, and even neurological issues.

What makes tick-borne diseases especially tricky is that not every pet will show obvious signs right away.

Some animals carry these infections silently for months, only showing symptoms once the disease has progressed.

That’s why I strongly recommend annual screening tests for all dogs, even those who are on regular tick prevention. Early detection is truly lifesaving.

When we catch these diseases in their early stages, treatment is typically straightforward and much more effective. Left untreated, however, tick-borne illnesses can lead to chronic pain, organ damage, or even death. Routine testing also helps us understand which diseases are present in our community and how best to protect both pets and people.

It’s important to remember that tick-borne diseases are not just a pet problem. Many of the same pathogens that make our dogs sick can also infect humans. Lyme disease, for instance, has become a growing concern in Kentucky and surrounding states.

Children, older adults and anyone with a compromised immune system are particularly at risk. And because our pets can bring ticks into our homes, protecting them is a crucial part of protecting ourselves.

One of the most common misconceptions I encounter is the belief that over-the-counter tick treatments are all you need. Unfortunately, many of these products simply do not provide adequate protection.

Some collars and topical treatments sold in stores are not as effective as they claim, and I’ve seen cases where pets developed severe reactions—including tremors and seizures—after being exposed to the wrong product.

This is especially true for cats and small dogs, who can be very sensitive to certain chemicals. In some heartbreaking cases, the result has even been fatal.

That’s why I always recommend using tick prevention products that are prescribed or recommended by your veterinarian. These have been thoroughly tested for both safety and effectiveness, and they’re tailored to your pet’s unique needs.

The increase in tick-borne diseases isn’t just a matter of more pets getting sick. It’s part of a larger trend that affects entire communities.

Warmer winters and changes in land use have created ideal conditions for ticks to thrive and spread.

As their territory expands, so does the range of diseases they carry. I’ve seen cases in Flatwoods that would have been considered rare here just a few years ago. And every year, the number of positive tests seems to climb a little higher.

So, what can you do to keep your pets and your family safe? The first step is awareness.

Check your pets—and yourself—carefully after spending time outdoors, especially in areas with tall grass or woods. Don’t rely on store-bought products to do the job; talk to your veterinarian about the best tick prevention options for your pet. And don’t skip those annual screening tests, even if your pet seems perfectly healthy. Early detection can make all the difference.

If you find a tick on your pet, remove it promptly and carefully with tweezers, making sure to get the head. Watch for any signs of illness in the weeks that follow, and call your veterinarian right away if you notice anything unusual.

Remember, the sooner we catch and treat these diseases, the better the outcome for everyone.

Ticks may be small, but the problems they cause are anything but.

Together, we can keep our pets—and our families—safe from harm.

MJ Wixsom, DVM MS is a best-selling Amazon author who practices at Guardian Animal Medical Center in Flatwoods, Ky. GuardianAnimal.com 606-928-6566