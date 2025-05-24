Meet the Class: Jaidyn Malone Published 12:00 am Saturday, May 24, 2025

South Point High School

• Honors/Extracurricular Activities in School: National Honor Society (Treasurer), Rho Kappa, Mu Alpha Theta, Soccer, powerlifting, softball, prom committee, student council, S.C.O.R.E.S. and Renaissance Club.

• What is your favorite memory of high school? Winning the Ohio Valley Conference in soccer this year and being named All-Conference Defensive Player of the Year.

• What are your plans beyond high school as far as further education/career choice? Go to the Ohio State University College of Nursing.

• What are you most proud of accomplishing in the last year or two? Maintaining a 4.0 GPA (valedictorian) while also excelling in sports.

• Is there a teacher or mentor who has particularly inspired or helped you and what is the best advice you have received from them?: There are many teachers who have inspired me, but Kent Stewart has really made an impact on mine and my brothers’ lives. “Don’t be so hard on yourself.”

• Hobbies, Groups, Organizations, outside of school: I work at Guthrie’s Tri-State and volunteer at the South Point Little League fields.

• What is a favorite book, album, or movie you have enjoyed in high school?: I enjoy listening to music and the Take Care (Deluxe Version) by Drake will always be one of my all-time favorite albums.

• Where would you like to be 20 years from now? I would like to be working as a nurse practitioner in a warm state.

• Other thoughts or comments about your high school experience: I wish I didn’t take time for granted, but I am super excited for this next chapter of my life. I want to thank everyone that has supported me along my journey and shown me love.