Lady Hornets blank Peebles to win 1st district title Published 12:37 am Saturday, May 24, 2025

By JIM WALKER

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

CHILLICOTHE — Clean off the trophy case shelf. Coal Grove Hornets have a new trophy that they never have won.

Coal Grove blanked the Peebles Lady Indians 2-0 on Friday in the Division 6 district title game that vaulted the Lady Hornets their first-ever regional tournament.

Coal Grove (18-4) will play in the regional tournament semifinals against Portsmouth West at 5 p.m. at Jackson.

Abbie Deeds fired a 2-hitter as she struck out 11 and walked one.

Peebles’ pitcher Kaelyn Musser threw well as she allowed 9 hits, no earned runs, with 11 strikeouts and no walks.

Coal Grove got a run in the second inning.

With one out, Kendall Taylor reached on catcher’s interference and scored on a two-out double by Brianna Malone.

Malone was thrown out trying to go to third base to end the inning.

The Lady Hornets made it 2-0 in the fourth inning when Taylor singled with one out, stole second, took third on a passed ball and scored on a two-out single by Malone.

Peebles (6-15) only had two runners reach second base. Kendall Myers and Kiera Scott got the only hits — both singles.

The Lady Indians got a hit by Myers with one out in the first inning, moved up on a wild pitch but was left standing as Deeds racked up two straight strikeouts.

Scott singled leading off the third inning and was sacrificed to second by Amryn Carroll only to be left stranded when Myers grounded out.

Kitts finished 3-3 with a pair of doubles, Malone 2-3 with a double and 2 runs batted in, Taylor 2-2, and both Kasey Vanderhoof and Haili McKnight were 1-3.

Peebles 000 000 0 = 0 2 1

Coal Grove 010 100 x = 2 9 0

Kaelyn Musser and Kendall Myers. Abbie Deeds and Rylee Black. W–Deeds (IP-7.0, H-2, R-0, K-11, BB-1). L–Musser (IP-6.0, H-9, R-2, ER-0, K-11, BB-0). Hitting–Peebles: Kendall Myers 1-2, Kiera Scott 1-2; Coal Grove: Kendall Taylor 2-2, Izzy Kitts 3-3 2-2B, Brianna Malone 2-3 2-RBI 2B, Kasey Vanderhoof 1-3, Hailie McKnight 1-3.