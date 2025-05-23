Meet the Class: Mackenzie Wilds Published 12:00 am Friday, May 23, 2025

St. Joseph High School

• Honors/extracurricular activities in school: Soccer, volleyball, track, cheerleading, and basketball; soccer – 2nd team Ohio Valley Conference, OVC Honorable Mention; track – 2nd team All-SOC; Spanish Club, Variety Show, Marshall University SCORES

• What is your favorite memory of high school? Senior breakfast and Senior Assassin

Email newsletter signup

• What are your plans beyond high school, as far as further education/career choice? Ohio University Southern – Bachelor of Science in nursing; ambition is to be a nurse practitioner

• What are you most proud of accomplishing in the last year or two? Juggling high school and college classes along with working; also soccer district championships

• Is there a teacher or mentor who has particularly inspired or helped you and what is the best advice you have received from them? Mrs. Jennifer Dickess, my English teacher; she always encouraged me to do my best and allowed me to express myself through creative writing.

• Hobbies/groups/organizations outside of school: Working with my friends at The Shakery and traveling with my family and friends.

• What is a favorite book, album or movie you have enjoyed in high school? Vampire Diaries and anything by Colleen Hoover

• Where would you like to be 20 years from now? Sitting on a beach in Florida at my vacation home.