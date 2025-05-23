Published 8:12 am Friday, May 23, 2025

Lloyd Wilson Jr.

Lloyd “Bub” Wilson Jr., 77, of Ironton, died Monday May 19, 2025, leaving from the Cabell Huntington Hospital in Huntington West Virginia.

The Funeral Services will be 11 a.m. Thursday in the Ironton City Mission Church, with Pastor Rev. Jeff Cremeans officiating. Burial will follow with military honors presented by the Kenova Post of the American Legion in the Woodland Cemetery. A luncheon will be at the church after the services at the cemetery.