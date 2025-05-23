Published 11:39 am Friday, May 23, 2025

John Pratt

Dr. John Carl Pratt, DVM, 85, of South Point, died Wednesday, May 21, 2025 at Harbor Healthcare, Ironton.

Dr. Pratt is survived by his wife, Susie Pratt, and was a retired dairy farmer.

A funeral service will be 1 p.m. Tuesday at Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake. Burial will follow in Pratt Family Cemetery, South Point.

Visitation will be noon–1 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.