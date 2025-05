Published 11:40 am Friday, May 23, 2025

Chariss Crutcher

Chariss Crutcher, 52, of Huntington, West Virginia, died Wednesday, May 21, 2025, at home with family.

Services will be held at a later date.

Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.