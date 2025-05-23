Changing of the guard (WITH GALLERY) Published 12:00 am Friday, May 23, 2025

SP seniors meet with kindergarteners from Class of 2037

SOUTH POINT — Seniors at South Point High School had one day to go on Friday until their graduation ceremony and, as part of the rehearsal for the big event, they gave the school district’s youngest students a preview of what to expect when they do the same 12 years from now.

Kindergarten students from South Point Elementary and Burlington Elementary schools visited the high school, where they first met with seniors for lunch, and took part in the filming of a video by the door of the gymnasium.

The Class of 2025 lined up on one side, while the Class of 2037 did the same on the other. Then the seniors were filmed exiting, while the kindergarteners were simultaneously shown entering.

“It is a passing of the torch,” Doug Graham, principal of the high school, said.

He said he wanted the kindergarteners to meet the seniors and see what the ceremony is like.

“And they can think, ‘This is something I could do someday,” Graham said.

Afterward, the two classes met in the middle of the gym, where the seniors placed a lanyard around the necks of the kindergarteners, and handed them an envelope with a letter they had penned to the Class of 2037, offering advice.

“These are words of wisdom for them,” Graham said. Noting that he fully expects, 12 years from now, some of these students will keep and wear the lanyards at their own ceremony.

“They will remember this day,” he said.