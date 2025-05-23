Burlington honors resource officer Published 12:00 am Friday, May 23, 2025

BURLINGTON — As one of their end-of-year events, staff and students hosted an assembly on May 8 to honor a man whose presence they have been grateful for this school year.

An assembly took place at the school and resource officer, Sgt. Randy Goodall, of the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office was surprised to find out that he was the subject of the gathering.

Goodall has been the resource officer for Burlington since the school district was shocked by an incident in October 2024 when South Point Elementary School principal Bill Christian was stabbed by a parent who was attempting to gain access to the school.

Burlington, one of two elementary schools in the school district hosted the assembly as a “thank you” to Goodall for his service, principal David Ashworth said.

“Our school was blessed with a police officer,” Ashworth said. “(He) has been spectacular. Our kids and staff love him so much. He’s fun and he loves children. But the safety he’s given us is immeasurable.”

As part of the celebration, students made a video and read poems, and a choir of the school’s 330-member student body sang “A Million Dreams.”