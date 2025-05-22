Thousands of summer adventures begin at Ohio Tourism Day Published 12:00 am Thursday, May 22, 2025

COLUMBUS — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Ohio Department of Development Director Lydia Mihalik on Friday helped launch the state’s summer travel season at a record-breaking Ohio Tourism Day – drawing more than 110 exhibitors and hundreds of attendees to the Statehouse lawn in downtown Columbus.

From trails and travel guides to local businesses ready to welcome visitors, the message was clear: Tourism is big business in Ohio, and it’s booming.

“The experiences you’ll have in the Heart of it All are unmatched—and so is their impact,” DeWine said. “Whether you’re paddling through Hocking Hills, watching the sun dip below Lake Erie or sitting down to a five-star dinner in Over-The-Rhine, you’re a part of something much bigger. Tourism brings serious dollars into Ohio and breathes life into our communities.”

Among those taking part in the event was the Lawrence County Convention and Visitors Bureau participated. This is their fourth year of attending.

DeWine’s office said tourism plays a vital role in Ohio’s economy, driving growth in communities across the state. Visitor spending supports everything from restaurants and retail shops to theaters and tour operators, helping fuel revitalization in downtowns across the state. Thousands of Ohioans are employed in the tourism industry, many working for family-owned or small businesses. When people travel here, they’re supporting local payrolls, creating opportunities, and helping entrepreneurs succeed.

“When people explore Ohio, they start to see more than just places to visit. They see opportunity,” said Lt. Gov. Jim Tressel said. “Tourism helps visitors and residents see the energy in our cities, the pride in our communities, and the potential to build a life in Ohio.”

This year’s Tourism Day spotlighted the newly expanded Ohio Adventure Trails page at Ohio.org, which now includes more than 120 themed trails across the state.

TourismOhio also debuted the 2025 Ohio Summer Events Guide, a seasonal planning tool featuring top events in each of Ohio’s 88 counties — showcasing just how much there is to explore close to home. The 2025 Ohio Summer Events Guide is currently available for download on Ohio.org.

Exhibitors displayed destination and attraction information, as well as provided live entertainment, offered made-in-Ohio products to sample, and photo opportunities with displays, mascots, and animals.

“Tourism isn’t just about roller coasters — it’s about jobs, small businesses, and communities,” Mihalik said. “When visitors come to Ohio, they’re eating at local restaurants, shopping on Main Street, staying in our hotels, and buying tickets to our theaters and museums. That spending keeps small businesses going, brings life to our downtowns, and helps communities grow and invest in their future.”

Visitors unable to make it to the event, but still looking for travel inspiration for their next Ohio adventure, have a variety of resources to choose from. Ohio.org, the state’s official website, is frequently updated with new seasonal content.

The 2025 Ohio Travel Guide is available online for download, by print through request, or through the Ohio Travel Guide official app available through the App Store or Google Play. TourismOhio also frequently shares travel inspiration, upcoming events, and Ohio adventures through the Ohio.