Meet the Class: Kelsie Waller Published 12:00 am Thursday, May 22, 2025

Rock Hill High School

• Honors/Extracurricular Activities in School: National Honor Society, Drug-Free Club, four years of Cross Country and four years of bowling, 2x 1st team All OVC in bowling and 1x honorable mention, All OVC Honorable Mention in cross country.

• What is your favorite memory of high school? Making All OVC in bowling

Email newsletter signup

• What are your plans beyond high school as far as further education/career choice? Pursuing a career in nursing

• What are you most proud of accomplishing in the last year or two? Passing ATI Comprehensive Predictor

• Is there a teacher or mentor who has particularly inspired or helped you and what is the best advice you have received from them? I have been inspired by Duke Women’s basketball coach Kara Lawson to “Handle Hard Better” through her motivational video.

• Hobbies, Groups, Organizations, outside of school: Attending church, hanging with friends and doing crafts

• What is a favorite book, album, or movie you have enjoyed in high school?: The Iron Claw

• Where would you like to be 20 years from now Being a nurse and having a family