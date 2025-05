Published 9:10 am Thursday, May 22, 2025

Hubert Ferris

Hubert J. Ferris, 85, died Tuesday, May 20, 2025, at home.

He is survived by his wife, Wanda “Wilson” Ferris.

Graveside service will be 2:30 p.m. Friday at Hilgenberg Family Cemetery in Aid.

Visitation will be 1–2 p.m. Friday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory in Proctorville.

Condolences may be expressed at ehallfuneralhome.com.