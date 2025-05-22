Elizabeth Pickens Published 9:09 am Thursday, May 22, 2025

Elizabeth “Libby” Pickens, 72, of Proctorville, died Wednesday, May 21, 2025, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House in Huntington, West Virginia.

Graveside service will be 11 a.m. Friday at Miller Memorial Gardens in Miller, by Pastor Gordon Simpson.

There will be no visitation.

Hall Funeral Home & Crematory in Proctorville, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.